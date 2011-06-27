Used 2005 Scion xA Consumer Reviews

Like its name, my grasshopper leaps over the competition grasshoppermom , 04/05/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful He (yes, he's a he) scoots in and out of traffic, passing SUVs like they are standing still, leaps around clumps of snarled traffic by his quick ability to dart in and out of lanes. I named him grasshopper because the neat lines of the hatch remind me of a grasshopper's straight angled back legs. mileage could be a tad better. 25 in town, 33 highway. Packs full and I have helped folks move in this little car. The depth of hatch door opening makes it easy to toss everything into it, including the kitchen sink if need be. I work in real estate and remodelling such, and can fit an eight foot 2x4 and a 12x8 piece of carpet stuck out the window. A great lil' big car. 122,000 mi and counting... Report Abuse

My Work Car slicklizard , 01/22/2012 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I'm a courier and this is the car provided to me by my boss. It's a nice car to work with, as it's nimble, quick and easy to park. It's got about 115K miles on it, mostly highway miles and the only thing that's been done to it is tires, brakes and a new alternator (the old one chewed up the belt). It has a nice stereo, cold a/c and hot heat and the seating position is up high (almost minivan-like). I normally put 300-500 miles on the car per day and, besides a tire blowout, it's never let me down. I'd buy this car. Report Abuse

Financial Life Saver CrazyDogLadySTL , 03/17/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful (Update: I sold my Scion to a friend's son and it's still going strong. I miss it but it was time for a new Toyota. I bought a 2014 Prius C. I love it) I bought my Scion brand new with fewer than 5 miles on it. It was so cheap, I was able to pay it off on 2 years so I haven't had a car payment in over 10 years. Purchased in Oct 2004, it's 11.5 years old, and today was the first major repair I've ever needed. The cam shaft timing whatever thingy (I don't know much about cars) needs to be replaced. That's over $1000. They service department said that they are confident that after this repair I can get another 100,000 miles out of it before any additional major repairs are needed. It currently has about 120,000 miles on it. This has been a real life saver financially as I am single, own a home, and don't make a huge salary. I love this car and will drive it for as long as possible. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fantastic Car lvenee , 07/24/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought 2005 Scion brand new when gas prices started going up. We wanted a disposable car if you will, something cheap, good on gas. What we got is a fantastic car, we have 115 thousand miles on it and have done nothing to the car but replace tires. It's fun to drive, zips in and out of traffic, can park anywhere even if there's not much room. My husband and I are both tall people and it has a lot more space inside than what you might think. I've driven this car a lot on small road trips (under 1000 miles) and just love it. I believe we will get over 200,000 on this vehicle and considering we paid a total of $14,000 including tax, title, license, I think we got a great deal. Report Abuse