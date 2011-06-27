Estimated values
1992 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$794
|$1,419
|$1,753
|Clean
|$700
|$1,254
|$1,551
|Average
|$512
|$924
|$1,146
|Rough
|$325
|$594
|$742
Estimated values
1992 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,404
|$1,753
|Clean
|$663
|$1,241
|$1,551
|Average
|$486
|$915
|$1,146
|Rough
|$308
|$588
|$742
Estimated values
1992 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$717
|$1,393
|$1,753
|Clean
|$632
|$1,231
|$1,551
|Average
|$463
|$907
|$1,146
|Rough
|$293
|$583
|$742
Estimated values
1992 Saturn S-Series SC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,438
|$1,753
|Clean
|$749
|$1,271
|$1,551
|Average
|$548
|$937
|$1,146
|Rough
|$347
|$602
|$742