Estimated values
1997 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,147
|$1,438
|Clean
|$515
|$1,045
|$1,316
|Average
|$414
|$841
|$1,072
|Rough
|$314
|$638
|$827
Estimated values
1997 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,138
|$1,438
|Clean
|$494
|$1,037
|$1,316
|Average
|$397
|$835
|$1,072
|Rough
|$301
|$633
|$827
Estimated values
1997 Mazda MPV ES 4dr Minivan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$582
|$1,153
|$1,438
|Clean
|$530
|$1,050
|$1,316
|Average
|$427
|$846
|$1,072
|Rough
|$323
|$641
|$827
Estimated values
1997 Mazda MPV LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$519
|$1,131
|$1,438
|Clean
|$473
|$1,030
|$1,316
|Average
|$380
|$830
|$1,072
|Rough
|$288
|$629
|$827