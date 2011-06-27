  1. Home
Used 2007 Saturn Outlook Consumer Reviews

A whole lot for the price

Ken Sabo, 01/23/2007
48 of 49 people found this review helpful

I consider this Saturn XR to be an outstanding vehicle. After pricing other comparable SUV's, you realize that you are getting a lot for your money. It is big, roomy, very comfortable and quiet. I love the styling that GM gave this SUV. I feel the interior is well thoughtout and made extremely well. When optioned out the Saturn XR is $10,000 to $12,00 less than a Ford Expedition. The 3.6 liter engine with the 6 speed automatic transmission has plenty of power to get this big guy moving up to speed easily. GM has definitely got a winner with this one.

202k miles strong. Great vehicle

Hernando G, 10/11/2015
XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

We bought our 2007 XR with 7 miles on it in 2007. She now has 202k miles. Maintenance: maintenance pack at 100k, trans at 150k, rear hubs 200k. Biggest issues is a short in the radio system and rear lift door motor presently. Aside from that she has been as reliable as anything that is cared for and as safe as a tank. One accident where another smaller vehicle hit her directly on the front right wheel area, our Saturn was repaired and the other car was a total loss. As a matter of fact we drive away from the accident scene afterwards. No injuries. That was at 140k. Tires, synthetic oil, brakes are a norm. Interior is tip top even after 6 kids (5 adults now). Paint and trim is flawless even when she is parked outside in Florida for her life of 8 years. She is as much a part of our family as our loved dogs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Brand New Saturn Outlook 2007

Kenny, 01/18/2007
72 of 76 people found this review helpful

I was impressed when I read the reviews, more impressed when I test drove one. But when my wife drove and said she loved it we had to buy it. I traded in a 2005 Dodge Magnum R/T (hemi) for this XR Outlook and I'm not sorry I did. In my opinion, what a beautiful car/ crossover it is. I'm a big guy and I am so comfortable driving it. Plus, all the safety features, 3 different sets of airbags to protect you no matter what happens, AWD, traction control and the super audio system with the sub-woofer sounds incredible, the car rides quiet, no wind noise. I feel that it's alot of car for the money.

New Outlook

Patrick Kiefer, 12/27/2006
91 of 98 people found this review helpful

Looks great, ride is solid, and I love the XM radio! It has the extra width that compares to riding in a full size pick up, but handles more like our VUE.

The best SUV out there

elbin bunnell, 01/04/2007
33 of 36 people found this review helpful

It's lower to the ground than your larger SUV, so it's easer for disabled and older people

