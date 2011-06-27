Used 2007 Saturn Outlook Consumer Reviews

A whole lot for the price Ken Sabo , 01/23/2007 48 of 49 people found this review helpful I consider this Saturn XR to be an outstanding vehicle. After pricing other comparable SUV's, you realize that you are getting a lot for your money. It is big, roomy, very comfortable and quiet. I love the styling that GM gave this SUV. I feel the interior is well thoughtout and made extremely well. When optioned out the Saturn XR is $10,000 to $12,00 less than a Ford Expedition. The 3.6 liter engine with the 6 speed automatic transmission has plenty of power to get this big guy moving up to speed easily. GM has definitely got a winner with this one. Report Abuse

202k miles strong. Great vehicle Hernando G , 10/11/2015 XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful We bought our 2007 XR with 7 miles on it in 2007. She now has 202k miles. Maintenance: maintenance pack at 100k, trans at 150k, rear hubs 200k. Biggest issues is a short in the radio system and rear lift door motor presently. Aside from that she has been as reliable as anything that is cared for and as safe as a tank. One accident where another smaller vehicle hit her directly on the front right wheel area, our Saturn was repaired and the other car was a total loss. As a matter of fact we drive away from the accident scene afterwards. No injuries. That was at 140k. Tires, synthetic oil, brakes are a norm. Interior is tip top even after 6 kids (5 adults now). Paint and trim is flawless even when she is parked outside in Florida for her life of 8 years. She is as much a part of our family as our loved dogs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Brand New Saturn Outlook 2007 Kenny , 01/18/2007 72 of 76 people found this review helpful I was impressed when I read the reviews, more impressed when I test drove one. But when my wife drove and said she loved it we had to buy it. I traded in a 2005 Dodge Magnum R/T (hemi) for this XR Outlook and I'm not sorry I did. In my opinion, what a beautiful car/ crossover it is. I'm a big guy and I am so comfortable driving it. Plus, all the safety features, 3 different sets of airbags to protect you no matter what happens, AWD, traction control and the super audio system with the sub-woofer sounds incredible, the car rides quiet, no wind noise. I feel that it's alot of car for the money. Report Abuse

New Outlook Patrick Kiefer , 12/27/2006 91 of 98 people found this review helpful Looks great, ride is solid, and I love the XM radio! It has the extra width that compares to riding in a full size pick up, but handles more like our VUE. Report Abuse