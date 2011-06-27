Used 2007 Saturn Outlook Consumer Reviews
A whole lot for the price
I consider this Saturn XR to be an outstanding vehicle. After pricing other comparable SUV's, you realize that you are getting a lot for your money. It is big, roomy, very comfortable and quiet. I love the styling that GM gave this SUV. I feel the interior is well thoughtout and made extremely well. When optioned out the Saturn XR is $10,000 to $12,00 less than a Ford Expedition. The 3.6 liter engine with the 6 speed automatic transmission has plenty of power to get this big guy moving up to speed easily. GM has definitely got a winner with this one.
202k miles strong. Great vehicle
We bought our 2007 XR with 7 miles on it in 2007. She now has 202k miles. Maintenance: maintenance pack at 100k, trans at 150k, rear hubs 200k. Biggest issues is a short in the radio system and rear lift door motor presently. Aside from that she has been as reliable as anything that is cared for and as safe as a tank. One accident where another smaller vehicle hit her directly on the front right wheel area, our Saturn was repaired and the other car was a total loss. As a matter of fact we drive away from the accident scene afterwards. No injuries. That was at 140k. Tires, synthetic oil, brakes are a norm. Interior is tip top even after 6 kids (5 adults now). Paint and trim is flawless even when she is parked outside in Florida for her life of 8 years. She is as much a part of our family as our loved dogs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Brand New Saturn Outlook 2007
I was impressed when I read the reviews, more impressed when I test drove one. But when my wife drove and said she loved it we had to buy it. I traded in a 2005 Dodge Magnum R/T (hemi) for this XR Outlook and I'm not sorry I did. In my opinion, what a beautiful car/ crossover it is. I'm a big guy and I am so comfortable driving it. Plus, all the safety features, 3 different sets of airbags to protect you no matter what happens, AWD, traction control and the super audio system with the sub-woofer sounds incredible, the car rides quiet, no wind noise. I feel that it's alot of car for the money.
New Outlook
Looks great, ride is solid, and I love the XM radio! It has the extra width that compares to riding in a full size pick up, but handles more like our VUE.
The best SUV out there
It's lower to the ground than your larger SUV, so it's easer for disabled and older people
Sponsored cars related to the Outlook
Related Used 2007 Saturn Outlook info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons