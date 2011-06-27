First I want to start off saying I love this car. In 2008 I got my first car straight off the ship from Belgium with 12 miles on her. Eight years she was reliable and mostly unique. No-one knew anything about this car. The lack of finding parts for it was a huge setback for me. It was made for one year. It had many features that you won't find on the road anywhere else. The acceleration was also tricky. Sometimes it would go other times it would take a minute to hiccup. When it went it went fast. The handling was insane. It would hug every corner so smooth. For eight years maintenance became easier as parts started coming around and being more accessible. The thing you need to know. This was my first car. The only car I drove. On a frightfully raining morning last month my car went to the great garage in the sky. I want everyone on this forum to know this car saved my life. The side airbags were amazing. This car took on a full sized F150 and here I sit. The adjuster couldn't believe it and the tow truck driver couldn't believe it. I never had confidence in the safety because it was so small. Do not under estimate this car. On the other side. Yesterday received a paper saying there's a recall on the airbags for not deploying. Deploying too hard. Or spewing metal fragments when deployed. Keep that in mind. The steering wheel airbag never deployed for me. It probably should have. I had five out of ten deploy. Do not overlook this gem. It was and always will be my favorite. I miss it!

