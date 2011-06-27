Close

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

The Saturn Astra is an all-new car. At least it's new to the American automotive landscape: Astra has been offered for years in Europe under the Opel flag, where it's been giving the VW Golf a run for top-seller bragging rights. The new Astra is so much better in every respect than the Saturn model it replaces that we've forgotten the earlier compact's name. This 2 owner, 5 speed stick shift hatchback has a clean carfax and A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, 15 Alloy Wheels and more...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Saturn Astra XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: W08AR671985132385

Stock: C2385RRR

Certified Pre-Owned: No

