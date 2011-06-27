Used 2008 Saturn Astra for Sale Near Me
- $4,505
2008 Saturn Astra XR96,065 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Silver Sand 2008 Saturn Astra XR FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC VVTAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 35944 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Astra XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W08AT271285058592
Stock: 20654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $5,250
2008 Saturn Astra XR70,097 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
ONLY 70K MILES! 2008 Saturn Aura XR in excellent condition, ready for a new owner. This super low mileage Aura is one that is not to be missed. Runs and drives incredibly well. 1.8 liter motor is a European engine offering exceptional fuel economy and reliability. Super clean non smoker interior. Power windows/locks and an automatic transmission help make this the perfect daily driver! Financing is available as are up to 3 year warranties
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Astra XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W08AT271185098288
Stock: 1B85
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,900
2008 Saturn Astra XE117,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elhart GMC - Holland / Michigan
*** This vehicle is part of our Fixer Upper Department and is being sold AS-IS at Wholesale Price. This vehicle has not had a Service Inspection or Reconditioning performed, however, it has been fully detailed. If you would like to take this vehicle to a local repair facility in the area or would like to bring a trusted mechanic for peace of mind, you are more than welcome. *** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4D Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Astra XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W08AR671185080170
Stock: 85080170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $3,999
2008 Saturn Astra XE162,191 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Astra XE, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC VVT, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Salsa Red, Charcoal Cloth, 16' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo/CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC VVT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Astra XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W08AR671285038008
Stock: 6-22953M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $3,515
2008 Saturn Astra XR185,021 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa
This Saturn Astra has great equipment and many features including, Keyless Entry, Great Vehicle History, Charcoal Cloth. Black Sapphire 2008 Saturn Astra XR FWD 4D Hatchback 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC VVT 24/30 City/Highway MPG Come see why more people choose our Community!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Astra XR with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W08AT671785079414
Stock: PR19156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $4,491
2008 Saturn Astra XE90,579 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Saturn Astra is an all-new car. At least it's new to the American automotive landscape: Astra has been offered for years in Europe under the Opel flag, where it's been giving the VW Golf a run for top-seller bragging rights. The new Astra is so much better in every respect than the Saturn model it replaces that we've forgotten the earlier compact's name. This 2 owner, 5 speed stick shift hatchback has a clean carfax and A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, 15 Alloy Wheels and more... CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (210RRR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Saturn Astra XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W08AR671985132385
Stock: C2385RRR
Certified Pre-Owned: No