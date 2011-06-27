Used 2008 Saturn Astra XE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.7 cu.ft.
Length170.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1388 lbs.
Curb weight2921 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume104.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.9 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track58.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Star Silver
  • Salsa Red
  • Twilight Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Sand
  • Black Sapphire
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
