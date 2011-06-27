  1. Home
Used 2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn Features & Specs

More about the 2017 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,125
See 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,125
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,125
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Sport Appearance Groupyes
Snow Chief Groupyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2FZyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2EZyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Zyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 28Zyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Zyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,125
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,125
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Uconnect 8.4 NAVyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4yes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,125
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
MOPAR 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Clearance Lampsyes
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
17" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
MOPAR 25K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitchyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Power Sunroofyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Angle of departure25.5 degrees
Length248.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity28820 lbs.
Curb weight7050 lbs.
Gross weight11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach25.1 degrees
Height79.7 in.
Maximum payload4430 lbs.
Wheel base160.4 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Exterior Colors
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Hills Green
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,125
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,125
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
