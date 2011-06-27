  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2015 Ram 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn Features & Specs

More about the 2015 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,275
See 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,275
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Longhorn Quick Order Package 22Kyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Convenience Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Longhorn Quick Order Package 26Kyes
Longhorn Quick Order Package 2FKyes
Longhorn Quick Order Package 28Kyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,275
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,275
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Premium Leather Bucket Seatsyes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,275
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,275
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Clearance Lampsyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
20" x 8.0" White Gold Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Delete Spray In Bedlineryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Angle of departure24.8 degrees
Length237.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity17490 lbs.
Curb weight6556 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Angle of approach20.9 degrees
Height78.4 in.
Maximum payload4090 lbs.
Wheel base148.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat/White Gold Clear Coat
  • Western Brown/White Gold Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Cattle Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,275
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,275
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles