2020 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews
Great Truck/Over priced
If you are looking for a work horse of a truck, look no further than the Ram 2500. I don't believe these trucks are worth what they are charging but as a tradesman I have no choice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very Comfortable ride
We drove most trims yesterday including the Big Horn 3500 and 2500 Laramie. I may not be a truck guru but me and my husband have had a few. The Laramie 2500 short bed won hands down. All the bells and whistles, wow even heated and cooling seats. These seats have the comfort of a recliner. My husband was extremely impressed by a bunch of stuff I don't understand. He is a life long Dodge truck owner. Win win all round. Take this for a test drive. You will fall in love like we did.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Powerful ride
We are campers and spend lots of hours driving in our truck. This vehicle has lots of amenities that make it comfortable.
Sponsored cars related to the 2500
Related 2020 Ram 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Ram Promaster City
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2020 2500
- 2019 Ram 1500
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 3500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- 2020 Ram 2500