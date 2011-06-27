  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. 2019 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Features & Specs

More about the 2019 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,440
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram 1500
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,440
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/624.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle48.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Off Road Groupyes
Advanced Safety Groupyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 23Hyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 25Hyes
Protection Groupyes
Level 2 Equipment Groupyes
Laramie Quick Order Package 27Hyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Bed Utility Groupyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Level 1 Equipment Groupyes
Black Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,440
506 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,440
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,440
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Rear Underseat Compartment Storageyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigationyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,440
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,440
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
22" x 9.0" Polished Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 9.0" Premium Painted/Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
Deployable Bed Stepyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
MOPAR Power Running Boardsyes
Rear Wheelhouse Linersyes
Black Tubular Side Stepsyes
33 Gallon Fuel Tankyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Length241.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity11320 lbs.
Curb weight5269 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Maximum payload1830 lbs.
Wheel base153.5 in.
Width82.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Exterior Colors
  • Rugged Brown Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory 3 Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rugged Brown Pearl Coat/Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory 3 Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Mountain Brown/Light Frost Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,440
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
275/65R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,440
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,440
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars