  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 1500
  4. Used 2017 Ram 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn Features & Specs

More about the 2017 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,895
See 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,895
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle45.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,895
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Syes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 28Syes
Heated Seats and Wheel Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Syes
Protection Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,895
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,895
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
Uconnect 3C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,895
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10140 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Height77.5 in.
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Exterior Colors
  • Low Vol Bright Red
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Low Vol Bright Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Robin Egg Blue
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Power Tan
  • Low Vol Light Cream
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Tree Green
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Agriculture Red
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,895
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P275/60R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,895
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles