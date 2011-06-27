2020 Ram 1500 Classic Consumer Reviews

I usually only drive Chevy. I decided to switch up and I have no regrets. Beautiful truck inside and out. The drive is smooth as well as the steering and breaks. Interior is better than it's competitors no doubt. The amount of space and the center console size is perfect.

Itsover2020 , 08/18/2020 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

So far so good. It has only been 1k miles on my 2020 Ram 1500 classic tradesman and all good. I got the classic after my all new 2019 Ram 1500 died. 30k painful miles on the all new body. Radio was garbage, bluetooth was garbage, ac wasn't any good, tiny gas tank, broken tailgate latch, battery died, steering stopped working during turning almost killed me twice! Hated the inside layout. 13 months and 30k miles and it's all over. Hopefully, this classic will do better. Lost $15k going with the all new 2019 model. The classic is a well designed truck for someone who actually works for a living. Ac is ice cold, radio is completely functional, gas tank is larger, inside is really well laid out and pleasant to look at. Plus, having major issues with Ram dealer service department. Helps having a truck like the classic that isn't having any issues. I want to leave the dealers in the rear view mirror.