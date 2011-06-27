2020 Ram 1500 Classic Consumer Reviews
2020 Big Horn (all new trim) 5.7 V8
I usually only drive Chevy. I decided to switch up and I have no regrets. Beautiful truck inside and out. The drive is smooth as well as the steering and breaks. Interior is better than it's competitors no doubt. The amount of space and the center console size is perfect.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome
Very tight and smooth driving
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Warlock
Awesome truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Got a Classic after my "all new" 2019 Ram died!
So far so good. It has only been 1k miles on my 2020 Ram 1500 classic tradesman and all good. I got the classic after my all new 2019 Ram 1500 died. 30k painful miles on the all new body. Radio was garbage, bluetooth was garbage, ac wasn't any good, tiny gas tank, broken tailgate latch, battery died, steering stopped working during turning almost killed me twice! Hated the inside layout. 13 months and 30k miles and it's all over. Hopefully, this classic will do better. Lost $15k going with the all new 2019 model. The classic is a well designed truck for someone who actually works for a living. Ac is ice cold, radio is completely functional, gas tank is larger, inside is really well laid out and pleasant to look at. Plus, having major issues with Ram dealer service department. Helps having a truck like the classic that isn't having any issues. I want to leave the dealers in the rear view mirror.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 1500 Classic
Related 2020 Ram 1500 Classic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 1500
- 2019 3500
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 1500
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Ford F-150