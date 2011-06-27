  1. Home
Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$146,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$146,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$146,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.6/592.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$146,900
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque567 lb-ft @ 1960 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$146,900
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$146,900
Sport Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$146,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$146,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$146,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$146,900
Paldao Interior Packagaeyes
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Sweetgum Interior Packageyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Smoking Packageyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
USB Interface (Rear)yes
Night Vision Assistyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Sweetgumyes
Ski Bagyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Package and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way)yes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartmentyes
Steering Column Casing and Instrument Cluster Surround in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Power Seats (8-Way, Rear) w/Memory Packageyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Paldaoyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Interior Package in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment w/Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Ionizeryes
Massage Seat Function (Front and Rear) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Adaptive Power Seats (18-Way) w/Memory Packageyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Rear Seat Entertainment (PRSE) w/Connect/Connect Plusyes
Storage Packageyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Massage Seat Function (Front)yes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) w/Speed Limit Indicatoryes
Ambient Lighting w/Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartmentyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Deletion of "turbo" Designation on Headrestsyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$146,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$146,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$146,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$146,900
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
SportDesign Package Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation Paintedyes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
All-Season Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
21" Sport Design Wheelsyes
20" Panamera Design Wheelsyes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
Air Outlet Grilles Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
21" SportDesign Wheelsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Rear Wiperyes
Exterior Mirrors Paintedyes
SportDesign Packageyes
21" SportDesign Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$146,900
Maximum cargo capacity46.0 cu.ft.
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight4398 lbs.
Gross weight5698 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Maximum payload1300 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$146,900
Exterior Colors
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Chalk
  • White
  • Black
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Marsala/Cream, leather
  • Black/Saddle Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Marsala, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$146,900
315/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$146,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$146,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
