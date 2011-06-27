  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Cayman S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Infotainment Package w/Burmester Surround Sound Systemyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Sport Chrono Package w/PCMyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Carbon Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
235 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviated Stitchingyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Multi-function Steering Wheel in Carbon w/Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Gear Shift Lever in Alcantarayes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Additional Interior Package, Dashboard in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbonyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Customization Package, PDK Gear Selectoryes
Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interioryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Interior Package Leather w/Leather Interioryes
Seat Ventilationyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Customization Package, Gear Leveryes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
PCM Package Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
CDR Plus Audio Systemyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Voice Controlyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Sport Tailpipeyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Window Trim in High-Gloss Aluminumyes
Rear Side Air Intakes Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear)yes
Delete Model Designationyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyes
Tinted Taillightsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Wiperyes
Wheels Painted in Blackyes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.0 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Gross weight3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.7 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Maximum payload761 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Garnet Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
