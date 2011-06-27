  1. Home
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman T Specs & Features

More about the 2022 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.0/369.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower300 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1,950 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity584 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
718 T Interior Package +$3,190
Light Design Package +$350
SportDesign Package +$3,050
Premium Package +$3,500
In-Car Entertainment
150 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Seat Belts in Silver Grey +$360
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$470
Sun Visors in Leather +$590
Seat Belts in Miami Blue +$360
Seat Belts in Guards Red +$360
Seat Belts in Racing Yellow +$360
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather +$620
Instrument Dials in White +$700
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red +$420
Sun Visors in Race-Tex +$590
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow +$700
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellow +$420
Instrument Dials in Guards Red +$700
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White +$420
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel +$470
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Climate Control Panel in Leather +$780
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$690
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Seat Belts in Lizard Green +$360
Door Panel Trim Package in Leather +$690
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum +$540
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Leather Interior +$1,020
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Standard Interior +$850
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Race-Tex +$890
Seat Ventilation +$740
Roof Lining in Race-Tex +$1,190
Smoking Packageyes
Climate Control Panel Painted +$780
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leather +$380
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather +$1,610
BOSE Surround Sound System +$990
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System +$4,690
Navigation w/Porsche Connect +$2,320
Full Bucket Seats +$5,900
Voice Controlyes
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Package +$2,640
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$3,230
Seat Centers in Deviated Leather +$560
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Race-Tex +$890
Smartphone Compartment +$560
Sport Style Pedals and Footrest +$190
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$2,390
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather +$1,640
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/clothyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color +$300
20" Carrera Sport Wheels +$1,440
Rear Wiper +$370
Window Trim and Window Triangle in High Gloss Black +$510
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color +$300
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Painted +$680
Porsche Entry and Drive +$680
Model Designation Logo on Rear Changed to "718"yes
Deletion of Model Designation Decal on Doorsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$1,180
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color  +$680
Front Grille Slats Painted +$710
Exterior Package Painted +$1,890
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black +$3,600
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Clear Taillights +$740
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish +$160
Wheels Painted in Satin Black +$790
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,064 lbs.
Gross weight3,649 lbs.
Height50.2 in.
Length172.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload584 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Python Green
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Guards Red
  • Black
  • Shark Blue
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Guards Red with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Lizard Green with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/GT Silver with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Racing Yellow with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/ GT Silver with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Gurads Red with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
265/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
