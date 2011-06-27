Used 2008 Pontiac G5 Consumer Reviews
reliable, economical car!
bought the car in august of 2007 as an 08 model I've had this car for six years now and i am amazed, this is a great little economical car great in Canadian winters never had a problem no lights ever came on only thing that i had to replace is the sway bar (links)(my fault) only because I travel on a lot of bumpy roads and dirt roads a lot of the time and about 80% of my driving is city driving barely highway kms, the car has about 200,000 kms on it again never had any problems at all no noises or service lights never hesitated to start all ways started right up like the day I bought it, and i have to admit i don't take the best care of my cars it has a couple dents(me) very reliable car!!!
This Car Rocks
After reading reviews I'm starting to think people just like to complain. This car is great! I have had mine for 2 years and other than one minor repair it has been extremely reliable. It is one of the smoothest driving cars I've ever driven and everyone who drives it says the same. The interior is comfy, no noise, no rattles, not cheap. The back seat feels much larger than it looks and dips down giving more room for rear passengers. Battery is in the trunk, no big deal. You can't generally open the hood without getting to the interior either. I'm only 5'2" and the seats adjust for short drivers perfectly!
Strong at 155k
Bought this at 85k miles for $9,000 and 3 years later I'm at 155k miles running smooth with no major repairs. Only oil changes, a few new tires, tyranny flush, and 1 new battery. It feels like it will easily go past 200k miles with the same care. PROS: lots of space for a 2 door, great visibility, 30 mpg @ 80mph CONS: small opening @ trunk, big doors
I LOVE my G5 GT
I love the G5 GT! I have had mine for two years! It has been very reliable and is so much fun to drive! When I first test drove the car it was just a standard G5, I would recommend buying the GT. The handling of the car is a lot better and the performance is better as well. It comes with great stuff! The pioneer system! heated seats, remote start and its sporty looking! I get so many compliments on the car.
I Love my G5
I have had my G5 for sometime now, and have had zero problem. I travel approx 30 min from home to work, and back each day, plus i do a lot of additional traveling aside from that, so with that said i am very happy with my car.
