Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Sundance RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,290
|$1,647
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,138
|$1,456
|$1,628
|Average
|$833
|$1,073
|$1,204
|Rough
|$528
|$690
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Sundance RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,197
|$1,615
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,055
|$1,427
|$1,628
|Average
|$772
|$1,052
|$1,204
|Rough
|$489
|$676
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Sundance Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,279
|$1,644
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,128
|$1,453
|$1,628
|Average
|$826
|$1,071
|$1,204
|Rough
|$523
|$689
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Sundance RS 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,211
|$1,620
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,068
|$1,431
|$1,628
|Average
|$781
|$1,055
|$1,204
|Rough
|$495
|$678
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Sundance 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$1,563
|$1,841
|Clean
|$921
|$1,381
|$1,628
|Average
|$674
|$1,018
|$1,204
|Rough
|$427
|$655
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Sundance RS Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,306
|$1,654
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,151
|$1,461
|$1,628
|Average
|$843
|$1,077
|$1,204
|Rough
|$534
|$693
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Sundance 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,569
|$1,841
|Clean
|$937
|$1,386
|$1,628
|Average
|$686
|$1,022
|$1,204
|Rough
|$434
|$657
|$779
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Sundance Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,649
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,457
|$1,628
|Average
|$836
|$1,074
|$1,204
|Rough
|$529
|$691
|$779