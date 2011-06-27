  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Sundance
  4. Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance RS Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sundance
Overview
See Sundance Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Measurements
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight2615 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
See Sundance Inventory

Related Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles