Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance RS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.0/364.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear leg room
|34.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|171.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2615 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.6 in.
|Wheel base
|97.0 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
