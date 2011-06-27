  1. Home
1999 Plymouth Prowler Review

Pros & Cons

  • Another great idea from the folks at Chrysler. The Prowler is the ultimate in cool.
  • No manual transmission, and AutoStick is no substitute. The hot rod doesn't quite live up to its looks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Chrysler has taken the drawing board directly into the manufacturing plant. The Prowler is simply a concept car that has magically seen the light of day, and though it's not the most impressive car performance-wise, it is a most impressive display of Chrysler's commitment to fun.

Not since the Dodge Viper has Chrysler tried to make a car that has both looks and muscle, and the 1999 Prowler appears to have some of both. A new 3.5-liter SOHC V6 engine powers the Purple Plymouth (which can now be had in Prowler Yellow). The new engine will soon appear under the hoods of some of Chrysler's full-size sedans, but it makes its debut in the Prowler. Capable of 253 horsepower and 255 foot-pounds of torque, Chrysler claims that the new engine decreases 0-60 time by a full second.

With almost one third of its total weight coming from aluminum, the motor should be able to move the Prowler to speed in short order. For 1999, the transmission has also been reworked to provide smoother shifts yet still retain a distinctive kick between gear changes. Still, without a V8, the hot rod looks are just for show.

But what a show. This car is guaranteed to turn heads in traffic. If you're not a celebrity but you want to feel like one, here's the recipe: Buy a Plymouth Prowler. Drop the top. Cruise up and down your local strip. Wave at the gawking crowd.

Just don't try to drag race any muscle cars.

1999 Highlights

A brand-new 3.5-liter engine under the hood creates performance more fitting a hot rod. Also new for '99 is one more color option: Prowler Yellow.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Plymouth Prowler.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Thumbs Up!
Prowlin,10/20/2007
Attention grabber. Awesome experience. Just a dream machine with incredible power, light weight and quick performance. Hugs the curves, climbs the mountain roads with ease, excellent turning ratio, great on gas, only perfection! Sound system is exceptional & Goodyear flatless tires perform with ease and reliability. Everything a person would expect from a get up and go roadster.
1999 Plymouth Prowler
BuddyBrad,11/17/2004
You can't beat a Plymouth Prowler for turning heads and going out and having a great time. It isn't a winter vehicle, but it sure is fun in the summer. It has been very reliable and easy to maintain.
Head Turner!
mopardave,03/10/2002
This is a factory hot rod. It leaks a little when it rains, it squeaks some, and it rides rough.....I love it!
A tribute to Hot Rods
Dave Mills,01/09/2005
The Plymouth Prowler was built as a tribute to the American hot rod. As a production hot rod it does quite well. Itprobably should have had a V8 engine but that is the only thing that would make it better. This car is the most fun I have ever had behind the wheel. Remember this is like a hot rod, it rides rough and its driver comfort is not the best, but what an experience. I love this car!
See all 11 reviews of the 1999 Plymouth Prowler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Plymouth Prowler features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Plymouth Prowler

