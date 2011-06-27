Vehicle overview

Chrysler has taken the drawing board directly into the manufacturing plant. The Prowler is simply a concept car that has magically seen the light of day, and though it's not the most impressive car performance-wise, it is a most impressive display of Chrysler's commitment to fun.

Not since the Dodge Viper has Chrysler tried to make a car that has both looks and muscle, and the 1999 Prowler appears to have some of both. A new 3.5-liter SOHC V6 engine powers the Purple Plymouth (which can now be had in Prowler Yellow). The new engine will soon appear under the hoods of some of Chrysler's full-size sedans, but it makes its debut in the Prowler. Capable of 253 horsepower and 255 foot-pounds of torque, Chrysler claims that the new engine decreases 0-60 time by a full second.

With almost one third of its total weight coming from aluminum, the motor should be able to move the Prowler to speed in short order. For 1999, the transmission has also been reworked to provide smoother shifts yet still retain a distinctive kick between gear changes. Still, without a V8, the hot rod looks are just for show.

But what a show. This car is guaranteed to turn heads in traffic. If you're not a celebrity but you want to feel like one, here's the recipe: Buy a Plymouth Prowler. Drop the top. Cruise up and down your local strip. Wave at the gawking crowd.

Just don't try to drag race any muscle cars.