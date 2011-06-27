Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler Consumer Reviews

When i enter my prowler, im transported to a nother dimenshion!! I test drove new corvetts, and ther is absolutly no comparison to the feeling i get when i drive my prowler!! The prowler gives me more power and speed than any vehichle i ever owned!! the powerful v6 lights up the huge back tires instantly!! I cant wait to drive my prowler!! its an incredible RUSH !!

Had a lot of performance autos, classic's, corvette's, trans-ams, over the years this is the most fun I have ever had with an automobile, by far more stares. After adding some after-market performance items, I am quite happy with all aspects of this car. I believe this one will be in my garage forever!

SuperNova , 11/05/2018 2dr Convertible

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great car, and a lot of fun to drive. handles very well, and turns a lot of heads. I wish they would have placed a larger engine in the vehicle, could use more HP, but that's me. It a hard car to get in and out of, and steering wheel is off set to left. Very limited room for your left leg, as it seems sandwiched between steering wheel & drivers door, due to the offset steering wheel. Overall, it is a very cool car, and fun to drive. Could have used a better stereo & more tech. Then again, this was built 18 years ago. I do see these cars holding, or increasing in value. Very cool car, that you don't see often, I do recommend the car, even with the items I mentioned.