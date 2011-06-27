2020 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews

2020 Titan SV Crew Cab 4x4 - Awesome truck Jeret , 05/28/2020 SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a new truck and picked the Nissan Titan over the Ram and Chevy. I was upgrading from a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with 5.7 HEMI. I did a significant amount of research on which vehicle was the better value for similar price points. I also looked at maintenance and consumer reviews and the Titan consistently had less issues and high consumer reviews. I know every manufacturer has some kind of issue and nothing is perfect, but I didn’t see anything monumentally wrong with the Titan. I liked the maintenance aspect of this truck, since I do my own maintenance. No turbos, 16 spark plugs, etc. just a simple V8 that had really good power and didn’t require/recommend 89 octane or higher to run properly. These are my impressions of the truck: Ride quality - drives more like a car, but maybe not exactly like the Ram’s luxury car ride that I test drove. However, it is light years ahead of my previous truck. The steering is very good and responsive and I don’t feel like it’s a chore doing u-turns in it. The cabin is quiet and mostly hear the engine when I’m climbing RPM’s and the engine just sounds tough. Drivetrain - the 9-speed really applies the power appropriately and it just wants get off the line. The 5.6 is a solid engine and has “plenty” of power to make the truck feel nimble. Has great acceleration. Interior/Tech - I purchased the truck with the convenience package, utility package, and tow package. This truck has the 9” screen and looks good with clear definition and the Nissan connect software works really well. There’s no lag or hesitation when using the interface. I feel it’s laid out well and just easy to use. The seats are cloth and wanted leather seats, but the quality of the cloth seats are very nice and not in a rush to do the katzkin seat treatment. The seats are very comfortable. Overall the interior doesn’t feel cheap like the Chevy I sat in and is actually pretty nice. I think it’s better than the Chevy for sure and a little better than the Ford. It has plenty of space in the front and in the back for a crew cab and also has all the outlets and comfort you could possibly need. I really like it the interior and have no complaints. Overall, I think this truck is excellent and totally underrated. For all the amenities that you get for the price of the truck you just can’t beat it. Plus the warranty is 100k. Just a great truck and highly recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great for The Price Bohica1956 , 07/17/2020 Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful 2020 Platinum Reserve 4x4. tested the Ford and Chevy and Ram. Ram I just still don't trust. Some of the guys I work with Have Chevy's 4 out of the 5 have had either the AC and one the transmission go out just out of warranty. $1500-1800 for repair, evap coil fracture. Had a 2005 Titan with 210,000 miles and no issues and sold for a good price. To many of the reviews are worried about 5 engine models or different configurations. I do light towing 4,000-5,000 range and do not even know it is behind me. Gas mileage is good compared to the 2005. Overall truck pulls and steers well. Not as smooth as the Ram but Ok. I thought the Chevy interior looked cheaper and will not hold up. Big item Nissan is dealing, Top of the line with many extra's (tonuea cover) and left out the door after discount and rebates at 55,000. And they gave me 3,000 over blue book on a trade. If this truck holds up like the last one I will be very happy and 5 year 100,000 mile is icing on the cake Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse