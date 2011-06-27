Used 2010 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews
Great Truck!
This truck just turned 100,000 miles. It remains tight & holds the road as well as the day I drove it off the lot. It's never been in the shop for any repairs - only routine maintenance. Quiet, smooth, and outstanding reliability & performance of any truck I've owned (2009 GMC Sierra, 2002 Chevy Silverado). If you're in the market for a pre-owned truck, consider the 2010 Titan.
New to me 2010 Titan SE King Cab 2wd
I picked this up used about 3 weeks ago after an extensive search for a used truck. At first I didn't even consider the Titan as I heard about it getting such terrible fuel mileage. Luckily the Dodge Ram I purchased used was a POS ( several check engine lights in ten days of ownership, never again Dodge!) and the dealer let me bring it back and trade it on this Titan and only lost very little. Well the only truck they had that was in my price range and full size was the Titan. After driving it and feeling the power I was hooked. Also what impressed me was how tight this truck is even with 85k miles on the speedo. So far I'm averaging about 450-475 miles per tank which is crazy good in my book for a full size V8 truck. I like the Bluetooth system, very easy to set up. She drives straight, sits up high and the cast seats to me are very comfortable. The cup holders could be deeper but that's minuscule. The only weird issue I have is when I use the one touch auto up for the passenger window it'll go all the way up and drop back down about 3 inches. It'll go all the way up if I just hold the button for it to go up. It seems to be a well documented issue on the Internet with these. I however have not found a solid solution. i do gets little bit of a clunk when taking off but I'm told it is axle wrap and somewhat normal for these. The exhaust system on the Titans is junk though, not stainless and I had to replace a section of pipe already. My truck originally spent its life in Texas so the frame and all aren't even rusted. I was planning on replacing the exhaust with a dual cutback system anyhow so no harm no foul. Even with these few little issues I absolutely love this truck. I've owned Silverado's and Rams mostly and they can't hold a candle to this Titan. I'm hoping to get a good long life out of this truck. I do love how the rear doors on the King Cab open 160 degrees. Makes it very nice for passengers and cargo like flat screen TV's...slides right on in. Head room in this thing is amazing, very spacious. The engine is my favorite part, it growls and I have to say is so much quicker than any of the past trucks I've owned. It pulls strong and you will find yourself gunning it to see what happens. It'll put a smile on your face and may even scare ya a bit,lol. I came from driving a Hemi and that thing seems anemic compared to the 5.6 V8 in this truck. Nissan has won me over. I'm 46 and this is my first foreign vehicle in the 30+ vehicles I've owned in my life. Not sure I'll ever go back to domestic brands.
2 neighbor's F-150's in the "Bone Yard"!!
Bought a new 2004 Titan the same day my neighbor bought a new 2004 F-150. 3 years (80k miles) later his F-150 was falling apart, so he traded it on a 2007 F-150?? Here we were in 2010, 3 years later, his 07 F-150 has 92,000 miles on it and it's just blown the tranny--He traded it, again-on another F-150...some people never learn!! My 2004 Titan had 378,000 miles on it when I decided to trade it on a new 2010. I thought about keeping it to see if I could put a 3rd F-150 in the "Boneyard", but I've made made neighbor feel bad enough already ;o)
new to nissan
i have had several new silverados and didnt think i would own anything but one till i drove the nissan titan. I have only had it a few weeks but i love to drive it and i am really impressed with the power. The fuel mileage is not as great as i would like but no full size pickup with this much power is fuel efficient
Watchout Blue Oval and Bow Tie
My last few trucks have been Ford F-150's but with the spark plug issues plaguing 5.4L Triton I decided to look elsewhere. Tried Chevrolet and was not impressed, Dodge was not considered, Toyota too pricy. One of my friends talked me into trying the Titan and I was very impressed with performance, fit and finish and comfort of the Titan. Found a 2010 LE with less than 10,000 miles and thus far it is everything I expected and more. My first trip, about 300 miles round trip, got about 19 MPG with the A/C running the entire time. Not bad for a four wheel drive truck.
