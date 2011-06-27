  1. Home
Used 2001 Nissan Quest GLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
130 watts stereo outputyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length194.6 in.
Width74.9 in.
Curb weight4057 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic White Clearcoat
  • Sunset Red/Quicksilver
  • Sunset Red CC Pearl
  • Quicksilver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Evergreen Dusk/Natural Beige
  • Evergreen Dusk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Classic Black/Quicksilver
  • Bermuda Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Natural Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate
  • Mocha
Tires & Wheels
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
