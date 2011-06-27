2020 Nissan Pathfinder Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pathfinder SUV
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$60,352*
Total Cash Price
$49,019
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$60,352*
Total Cash Price
$49,019
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,521*
Total Cash Price
$38,598
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,273*
Total Cash Price
$42,458
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,422*
Total Cash Price
$40,142
S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$67,005*
Total Cash Price
$54,423
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$69,856*
Total Cash Price
$56,739
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$67,955*
Total Cash Price
$55,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$5,523
|Maintenance
|$343
|$672
|$481
|$1,143
|$1,862
|$4,501
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,198
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,432
|Financing
|$2,637
|$2,120
|$1,570
|$982
|$356
|$7,663
|Depreciation
|$13,359
|$3,905
|$3,694
|$4,335
|$4,106
|$29,399
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,403
|$9,712
|$9,013
|$10,042
|$10,182
|$60,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,104
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$5,523
|Maintenance
|$343
|$672
|$481
|$1,143
|$1,862
|$4,501
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,198
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,432
|Financing
|$2,637
|$2,120
|$1,570
|$982
|$356
|$7,663
|Depreciation
|$13,359
|$3,905
|$3,694
|$4,335
|$4,106
|$29,399
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,403
|$9,712
|$9,013
|$10,042
|$10,182
|$60,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$811
|$839
|$869
|$899
|$931
|$4,349
|Maintenance
|$270
|$529
|$379
|$900
|$1,466
|$3,544
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,731
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,915
|Financing
|$2,076
|$1,669
|$1,236
|$773
|$280
|$6,034
|Depreciation
|$10,519
|$3,075
|$2,909
|$3,413
|$3,233
|$23,149
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,853
|$7,647
|$7,097
|$7,907
|$8,017
|$47,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$923
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$4,784
|Maintenance
|$297
|$582
|$417
|$990
|$1,613
|$3,898
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,107
|Financing
|$2,284
|$1,836
|$1,360
|$850
|$308
|$6,637
|Depreciation
|$11,571
|$3,383
|$3,200
|$3,754
|$3,556
|$25,464
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,538
|$8,412
|$7,807
|$8,698
|$8,819
|$52,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$873
|$904
|$935
|$968
|$4,523
|Maintenance
|$281
|$550
|$394
|$936
|$1,525
|$3,686
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,800
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,992
|Financing
|$2,159
|$1,736
|$1,285
|$804
|$291
|$6,275
|Depreciation
|$10,940
|$3,198
|$3,025
|$3,550
|$3,362
|$24,075
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,527
|$7,953
|$7,381
|$8,223
|$8,338
|$49,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,183
|$1,225
|$1,268
|$1,313
|$6,132
|Maintenance
|$381
|$746
|$534
|$1,269
|$2,067
|$4,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,441
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,700
|Financing
|$2,927
|$2,353
|$1,743
|$1,090
|$395
|$8,508
|Depreciation
|$14,832
|$4,336
|$4,102
|$4,812
|$4,559
|$32,640
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,763
|$10,782
|$10,007
|$11,149
|$11,304
|$67,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,233
|$1,277
|$1,322
|$1,369
|$6,393
|Maintenance
|$397
|$778
|$557
|$1,323
|$2,155
|$5,210
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,545
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,815
|Financing
|$3,052
|$2,453
|$1,817
|$1,136
|$412
|$8,870
|Depreciation
|$15,463
|$4,520
|$4,276
|$5,017
|$4,753
|$34,029
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,774
|$11,241
|$10,433
|$11,623
|$11,785
|$69,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,200
|$1,243
|$1,286
|$1,331
|$6,219
|Maintenance
|$386
|$756
|$542
|$1,287
|$2,096
|$5,068
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,475
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,738
|Financing
|$2,969
|$2,387
|$1,767
|$1,105
|$400
|$8,629
|Depreciation
|$15,042
|$4,397
|$4,160
|$4,881
|$4,623
|$33,103
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,100
|$10,935
|$10,149
|$11,307
|$11,464
|$67,955
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Pathfinder
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder in Virginia is:not available
