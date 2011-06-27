Used 2007 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews
Beware - My Murano Has Not Aged Well
This car was great for the first 5 years. At 73,000 miles some very expensive and un warranted repairs became necessary. The drivers seat frame cracked, this necessitated replacement that cost $1300. The high pressure power steering line also went, this was a $600 repair. The transfer case associated with the CVT transmission is seeping and requires a rebuild that will cost over $2500. My Niissan service manager told me that Nissan is fully aware of each of these issues and as has published service bulletins because of the high failure rate. Unfortunately Nissan would not reimburse me for these repairs. The extended warranty on the CVC does not cover the transfer case.
Unreliable vehicle for the high price
My powertrain warranty expired on March 13. I went to dealership on Jan/Feb 13 & till then I did not have any problem. I went again on 07/13 just after my warranty expired & now dealer says I have following issues and the price for it. Nissan Dealership is not telling me issues with cars until warranty runs out so that they can get money out of me. I have 5 year around 3 month and 49900 mileage on my 2007 Nissan murano SL. Âright front lower control arm($445.99) & left front lower control arm($445.99) ÂReseal transfer case ($1,871.37) ÂReplace rack & pinion assembly ($1,441.19) ÂReplace oil pan gasket($141.99) Hall nissan virginia beach suks .transfer case problem is wide spread.
Love ❤️ my Murano
I bought my 2007 Murano used February 2017 with a 126,000 miles on it. It was a 2 lot, 2 previous owners vehicle myself being the 3rd. I have the SL AWD. The original owner apparently upgraded at purchase so my Murano has almost everything the SE has. No navigation which I am fine with. We use mid grade gas ⛽️ 89. I notice if we use the lowest it rattles more. All maintenance is done as soon as it’s due. Luckily my Murano was well taken care of by previous owners. I get 18.8 miles per gallon and moving up because I reset my average mpg so I could get an accurate reading. Plus I don’t drive like a maniac. Follow the road rules and dont beat your Murano it will run longer and gas will go further. I did my research before buying this vehicle. It is not made for off roading. It does have some pep but it’s not going to fly like an 8 cylinder. The CVT transmission is quiet and smooth. Keep in mind how it works and you will understand how hot rodding this vehicle could cause issues. The back seat is very roomy. I dont have 3rd row seating. The front seats are adjustable and heated. I can also store my seat preference on the drivers door. You can also set your driver seat to move to make it easier to get in and out with the led screen options again don’t have navigation. The back up camera is great. You can see the entire width of the vehicle. For those who like music the Bose sound system is nice and honestly I can turn mine all the way up and it could still handle louder. I don’t know if all of the systems come with sub woofer but mine did. It fits inside of the spare tire in the storage. The LED are adjustable and very bright. Well maintained braking system stops on a dime. I like the back window wiper! My favorite thing besides everything is my keyless start using my FOB. I feel safe with my family in our 2007 Nissan Murano SL AWD. It’s a great family vehicle that needs on time routine maintenance. I ❤️ mine and will definitely buy another Nissan in the future. Update: 12 year old Murano ended up with a rusted rear subframe. How does a vehicles suspension rust that badly at this age? $2700.00 dollars later and it's now safe to drive. Seems like maybe Nissan only used partial quality items to supe up their sales but fall flat when it comes longer term. 12 year old vehicles should not experience these type of major repairs.
Save your money!
Purchased my 2007 Nissan Murano this past April and had to put well over $5,000 extra into it. Transmission failed, (just missed warranty of course). There is supposed to be a discount if the warranty is up and I still did not qualify because I was not the original owner of the car. Unreal! So many other problems are occurring and I cant even keep up. I completely got ripped off with this piece of crap car that I am now stuck with until I drive it in the ground. I am too deep in the hole with putting money into this POS. Do not get this car if its even close to 100k miles on it. Alllll down hill after that.
Best car I ever owned
Car drives beautifully no matter what the weather. Handles comfortably, quiet drive, CVT which requires no input from me. Leather seats with great padding and lumbar support. Plenty of room in the back seat and enough cargo space for me. Recently transported four kitchen chairs and had no problem fitting them in the back. Have been driving this car for 11 years, and at 129,000 miles have had very few mechanical issues. Would buy it again.
