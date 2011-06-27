2020 Nissan Maxima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Maxima Sedan
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$61,887*
Total Cash Price
$48,910
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$61,887*
Total Cash Price
$48,910
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,603*
Total Cash Price
$42,363
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,730*
Total Cash Price
$38,512
3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,679*
Total Cash Price
$40,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,140
|$1,180
|$1,222
|$1,265
|$1,308
|$6,115
|Maintenance
|$523
|$875
|$677
|$1,369
|$2,333
|$5,777
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,188
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,396
|Financing
|$2,630
|$2,116
|$1,566
|$979
|$354
|$7,645
|Depreciation
|$8,861
|$4,475
|$4,237
|$4,970
|$4,708
|$27,250
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,558
|$10,979
|$10,239
|$11,383
|$11,728
|$61,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,096
|$1,133
|$5,297
|Maintenance
|$453
|$758
|$586
|$1,186
|$2,021
|$5,004
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,895
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,076
|Financing
|$2,278
|$1,833
|$1,356
|$848
|$307
|$6,622
|Depreciation
|$7,675
|$3,876
|$3,670
|$4,304
|$4,078
|$23,603
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,208
|$9,510
|$8,868
|$9,859
|$10,159
|$53,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Maxima Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$929
|$962
|$996
|$1,030
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$412
|$689
|$533
|$1,078
|$1,837
|$4,549
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,723
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,887
|Financing
|$2,071
|$1,666
|$1,233
|$771
|$279
|$6,020
|Depreciation
|$6,977
|$3,524
|$3,336
|$3,913
|$3,707
|$21,457
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,825
|$8,645
|$8,062
|$8,963
|$9,235
|$48,730
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Maxima Sedan 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$934
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,036
|$1,071
|$5,008
|Maintenance
|$428
|$717
|$554
|$1,121
|$1,910
|$4,731
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,792
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,962
|Financing
|$2,154
|$1,733
|$1,282
|$802
|$290
|$6,261
|Depreciation
|$7,256
|$3,665
|$3,469
|$4,070
|$3,855
|$22,315
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,378
|$8,991
|$8,384
|$9,322
|$9,604
|$50,679
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Nissan Maxima in Virginia is:not available
