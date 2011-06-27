Used 2016 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews

Never Considered Nissan... Until Now Jeff , 02/06/2016 Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 59 of 59 people found this review helpful Week 2 of owning my 2016 Maxima Platinum and I'm very satisfied with my purchase. I'm 30 years old, no children, young(ish) professional with a long commute (30 miles one way). I originally started shopping the '16 Cadillac CTS, Jaguar XF, and Lincoln MKZ. I happened to see a Maxima on the road and it really stood out, so I read some online reviews and made my way to the dealership "just to look". Well, after driving the cars priced thousands more, I was seriously impressed with this car. I'll go through what's meaningful to me. Safety - what are grouped into "packages" on other vehicles with already high base prices are all standard on the Maxima Platinum and commuting in Chicago through dense traffic on busy expressways I find the extra set of watchful eyes on the road very reassuring. The blind spot monitor, front and rear sonar, forward emergency braking, smart cruise control, driver attention alert, around view monitor - these have all come in handy already in just these two short weeks and I'll probably not buy another car without this helpful tech. Interior - this is MILES beyond anything in the mainstream segment and rivals cars in classes above. The diamond quilted seats, hand stitched dashboard, diamond patterned wood trim, panoramic roof, heated and cooled seats, flat bottom sport steering wheel; all these features combine to make each driving experience feel special. The nav and infotainment system is awesome - the redundant controls with the i-drive like rotary wheel is convenient if you don't want to poke at a touchscreen and the navigation information can be swiped into the driver control cluster so you can keep your eyes on the road. Driving Experience - anyone who says CVT and sport sedan can't go together (and I was one of those individuals) haven't actually driven this car. The power is IMMEDIATE and instant on-demand. The system can keep the RPMs low in everyday driving to maximize fuel economy but push the sport mode button and things get moving fast. The ability of the CVT to give you that power instantaneously and then hold you in the power band is incredible and for merging onto highways at speed, it makes things a breeze. I never feel wanting for power even after driving the twin-turbo CTS which has 400+hp. Will this car cannibalize sales from the Infiniti Q50? Probably. Will it steal sales from cars in classes above? It just did for me. It's large and spacious, sporty without being pretentious and immature, elegantly appointed on the inside, and cheaper to insure. If you're looking for a full featured near-luxury (or luxury in my opinion) car with sporting aspirations that's not too fussy to be a good reliable daily driver, head down to your Nissan dealership. I drove one home that night and have been thrilled every time I drive it. Update 8/9: After owning this car for a little over 7 months my initial impressions have not changed. I currently have a little over 7K miles and there are some noteworthy things I'd like to add. After a month or so of driving, I noticed that when in sport mode, the acceleration DRAMATICALLY improved (not that I had any concerns about it to begin with). I did some research, and found that some auto manufacturers add software that puts limitations on the engine during the break-in period. Not sure if this is something that Nissan does, but the throttle responsiveness and power from the engine abruptly improved a noticeable amount. The only time I have noticed the CVT is when in Sport mode during spirited driving, the transmission holds the revs as if anticipating another heavy throttle input. This results in some minor droning from the transmission, however this is never observed in everyday driving in Normal mode. Still amazed by the ability of the CVT to give you instantaneous power; merging and passing is easy and never requires planning. The forward emergency braking can be somewhat overzealous - when a car is slowing down to make a turn ahead of you and you keep going at speed anticipating it moving out of your way, I've had the car brake itself somewhat abruptly several times. It certainly is better than having an accident, however it can be obtrusive. When you hear the warning beeps, a gentle braking motion can prevent this (which I should probably have been doing anyway). Minor note - not a big deal, but I found a way to turn off the honks and beeps the car emits when you lock and unlock it. Kind of a nice feature, especially getting home late in a suburban area and not wanting to annoy the neighbors. Overall structural rigidity is impressive - no squeaks or rattles, no issues with the pano roof that other reviewers have mentioned (which are all covered under warranty anyway). Some minor recalls have been addressed, but so far zero issues and still one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great premium level sporty family sedan Kevin L , 04/25/2016 Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful If you're looking for a premium family sedan with cabin space that can fit 5 people comfortably, look elsewhere. If you're looking for a premium family sedan with performance, sporty feel, AND fits 4 people comfortably, this is THE CAR! Materials used and the technologies included with the Platinum trim in this car are top-notch with this price tag. When you sit inside the car, it really feels more like a sports car than a traditional sedan because of the interior design, this is probably why Nissan wants to label it as a 4DSC (4 doors sports car). Handling is great for a car that's between mid-full size. Acceleration is plenty with 300HP and 261lb-ft torque. Some people complain about the CVT installed in this car, however those are also enthusiasts who should be driving sticks instead of auto if they really want that "feel" of the engine. IMO, CVT in this car is not bad at all and I'd say 95% of the population won't even notice the difference if they weren't told about the CVT. With the CVT, my best fuel economy so far is 34mpg highway and averaging 24mpg in city. Safety features that come with this car and especially in Platinum trim are great to have. My car insurance went down 40% switching from a 2011 Camry to this car. Insurance agent told me that's probably because of the safety features and safety ratings from the new Maxima. If you're considering this car, I'd suggest watching some review and comparison videos on Youtube. Update*** After one year of ownership, I am still very impressed with this car. Remote start with heated seats and heated wheel during freezing winter has made my morning commute super warm and enjoyable. We also just had a baby and the rear cabin has plenty of space for a car seat, which was one of the reasons why I bought the car. Even today, I am still getting lots of compliments about the look of this car from random people in public parking lots. This has definitely been the best car purchase I've made so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent value, comfort and acceleration. Tom , 10/01/2016 Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful 2016 Maxima is my first Nissan purchase... I have driven GTR on the track multiple times and am always impressed. My Acura was out of commission due to the airbag recall and I was put into a Maxima S rental. Needless to say, I was so impressed, that I bought a platinum 2 weeks later. Being a 40 yr old Engineer, I am very particular and can say that Maxima provides the best 4 door performance and comfort for the money. Strong acceleration, quiet and soft ride, good fuel economy and excellent fit and finish. CVT is very smooth and provides nearly instant acceleration at any speed similar to driving an electric car. My favorite aspect of this car is the driver’s layout along with seating position and comfort. Nowadays most cars are moving toward touch screen everything… which can be a frustrating experience in real world driving and not very safe IMO. Maxima provides 4 ways to control the electronics… touch screen, buttons, steering wheel buttons and a rotating button by the gear shifter. Although it is not AWD, the FWD drive provides plenty of traction in everyday driving and almost no torque steer unless under hard acceleration. Other cars in its class lack the driver’s layout and comfort, are slower and more expensive. No worries here as Maxima will not disappoint. Don’t be over sold by brand names. Do your homework and you will find that Maxima is an excellent value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

The Did It Right David , 11/11/2015 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have had the car for a month now. To sum into 2 categories: Simply Incredible: 1. The interior. Our other car is an Audi. This is just as nice, if not better. 2. Safety features. What can I say...WOW. They nailed this. The car has beeped at me 3 times now when the car in front of the car in front of me has hit their brakes hard. Once the car in front of me literally had to fully lock up to avoid an accident. Me? A little hard braking but no big deal...becuase the car warned me. They found that perfect sweet spot where the beeping is not annoying, but it always does it at just the right time. 3. Surround cameras...so easy to park! 4. The CVT. Just never think about it. I guess that means it is good! 5. Remote start. It was cold yesterday, finally. Remote started. When I got in the car I noticed it heated up the steering wheel for me, in addition to of course heating the cabin to the temp I left the car at. Really nice touch. 6. The headlights. Brightest and most precise I have ever seen in a car. Visibility is just great. Good but needs work 1. Nav and entertainment. Mostly nailed it. Little things I wish were better. You cannot see the song playing in the 7" screen for sat radio (does so with iPod and bluetooth)...takes a bit to find some things in the menu system. Blacks out options when driving for saftey which is fine but some I disagree shoudl be blacked out. Most useful 3d map I have seen in a car. Really Nissan, get with the program and allow Car Play and such...I do worry that this system will be "old" in 5 years, hope they have an ability and plan for software updates! The Nissan Apps are useless, but frankly I don't want Trip Advisor in my car. Would DIE to get a Spotify app though! 2. Intelligent cruise. Its pretty damn cool. I suppose I should not expect this to work like I assume a Tesla works! Only complain is when a car in front of me changes lanes it takes a while for the car the "let it go" and realize I have clear roads in front of me. Overall I love it though. 3. Zero G seats. OK it took a full 3 weeks to find an acceptable position (I am 6' 2" with a bad back). Agreed, the center console can annoy the knee, I have to really set the seat back a little more than I like to so it does not happen. I worry that in a few years there will be a noticable wear spot there. At least it has some padding. Otherwise seats are really the best I have ever had in a car...ventilation works great, leg support extender great for someone my size. And as other reviews have noted, why was Nissan unwilling to make the passenger seat 6 or 8 way? Short people complain that they are really low, and really tall people JUST have enough head space. What else can I say? I feel like I don't deserve this car, the interior is so damn nice! Drives with that perfect balance of a really stiff frame, but forgiving at the same time. Issues I have with this car are pretty trivial. Everyone who has been in it or driven it is jsut floored...especially people who own luxury brands! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse