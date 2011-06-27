Used 2015 Nissan LEAF Consumer Reviews

Surprised it's So Nice Jerry Roussos , 11/11/2015 SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 70 of 70 people found this review helpful We bought our 2015 Leaf SL for an around town car. It's perfect for any trip of 35 miles radius from home (70 miles round trip). When traveling further there are loads of Free charging stations to be found. Home charging cost is about 2 cents per mile driven based on the local FP&L 10.6 cents/kwh electric cost. I'm a big guy with a bad back. I looked hard at the Chevy Volt but due to the lower roof line it was hard for me to get into it without contorting my neck to duck under the roof. The Leaf roof is tall and actually is easier to get into than my Lexus RX450h. Acceleration is ample and very quiet. It just pulls. In ECO mode the accelerator is remapped to make response pretty dull but acceptable. Turn off the ECO mode and the accelerator is very responsive. ECO doesn't reduce acceleration it just takes more pedal movement to get the same response. We installed a 240 volt charging station at the house which cost about $500 for the box and $150 for electric installation. It is well worth it. It fully charges the Leaf in about 3 hours vs the 15 hours it takes using the supplied trickle charger. Without the offered rebates the car would not be one we would have considered. We negotiated a $5,000 dealer discount, A $6,000 Nissan rebate and a $7,500 Federal tax credit so that reduced our real cost to $20,000 for a $38.500 MSRP Loaded SL. Or SL has Bose Stereo, Navigation, Leather etc. We estimate the car will be worth only $10,000 after 5 years but that is not bad considering depreciation after rebates are factored in is only $2,000 per year. Maintenance cost should be minimal since no oil changes etc. The only issue may be battery degradation over time Fuel (Electric) is costing us about $20 extra a month on our electric bill for 1,000 miles driven. NOT BAD. The car has a free iPhone or Android APP that allows you to view charging status, battery status and even start the Air Conditioner remotely. In Hot Florida we use the AC remote start up all the time before leaving a restaurant to make sure he the car is cool by the time we get to it. Update: 20 month of ownership update. It's still our go to car for local trips within a 30 mile radius of home. Range has reduced very slightly due to exoected battery degradation. In 20 months battery and range has degraded 6%, and this is in Florida heat. The only problems so far is the 67 cents CR2025 coin battery in our key fobs needed replaced and a recall on the passenger seat pressure sensor. Update: after 36 months traded it in on. 2018 Leaf SV. The 2015 was a great car but the 2018 has almost 2x the range due to the larger 40 kWh battery vs the 24 kWh battery in the 2015. . THEN after owning the 2018 for a year I traded it in on a 2019 SL Plus with the 62 kWh battery. These Leafs are great cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Zippy, fun car! Kelly , 05/02/2016 SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful The Leaf is a really fun car to drive. It handles well, feels very solid and well made. I think it's zippy- I don't understand the 'slow acceleration' comment from Edmunds. I loved my previous car but sold it to friends in order to go with new technology. I leased rather than purchased- you want to be able to move on to a higher range vehicle in a few years. Hope Nissan comes out with a 150-200 range version in 2018 - I'll be waiting in line... If you don't like the odd look of the Leaf (many don't) it's all the more reason to be driving it - you won't have to look at it! Inside, it is a nicely appointed, spacious car. As far as charging it - I plug it in to a standard outlet in my garage and it charges overnight. Just like my iPhone and iPad.... A regular, nightly procedure. 100 percent charged by 7 a.m. Love it. Leased January 2016. Adding a comment here.....LEASING is a better deal than purchasing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Bought used 2015 for $9300 and love it Mike , 10/03/2017 S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have been looking at the Leaf for several months. We just wanted one for our local driver (4-6K miles a year) to replace our 15 year-old Camry. I first considered buying new for $20,000 off MSRP ($10,000 Fed/State tax credit and $10,000 dealer discount) bringing an SV or SL model down to $16 - $18K, but that was really more than I wanted to pay for a light local driver. I never found a $33K S model listed for $10,000 off MSRP, otherwise I may have bought a 2017 for $13K. In the end, I opted for a one owner, off lease, 2015, with 27,000 miles, 12 bars, and certified by the dealer. The car is indistinguishable from new and cost $9300. I bought it for my wife, but find I have been driving it a lot more than her, even though I am a big guy (6' 4", 235) and love my 2013 Toyota Highlander Limited. I love the value, the power, and mostly that it doesn't have a tailpipe. We have seen the future. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Reliable and low ownership costs Andy , 11/15/2016 SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We bought this car in Dec of 2015 and now have 23K on it. During this time all we've had to do is take it in once to the dealer to have them do system check to comply with the warranty. All the car occasionally needs is a tire rotation. My wife drives the car 46 miles rt each day and usually has from 22 miles left in cold weather to 35 in warm. The car has been completely reliable. It's great not having to go in for oil and filter changes. We park it in the garage and use a home charger. Plugging in takes about 6 seconds. If the car is at 35 range, one hour of charging will put it up to 75. Even with low gas prices over the last two years and the higher cost of electricity in NY the Leaf is still cheaper to operate. We spend about $60 extra in electricity each month to travel about 950 miles a month. That works out to .06 cents a mile. Gas at $2.25 and 25mpg would come to $.09 per mile. Not a lot of difference but we're pleased with the lower cost from not having many systems to check and maintain. We like that there aren't any exhaust fumes. No belts, exhaust system, 2/3 less parts. No transmission or steering fluids to clean/replace. One thing some people don't realize is how fast the car is. We operate it in ecomode but if in regular driving mode the car is very peppy and able to keep up with almost anything on the road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value