Used 1995 Mitsubishi Montero LS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Montero
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Measurements
Height73.4 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Length185.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Curb weight4256 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Black
  • Mystic Black Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
