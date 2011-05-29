Used 1995 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

I've only owned my 95 Montero for a year and have been quite satisfied. I really appreciated the roomy interior, the fold up rear seats, and the low-end torque. It climbed steep muddy hills like crazy. It was bit top heavy so you didn't want to get too sideways with it but it definitely earned its keep off-road. I put on a new timing belt, new alternator (fouled from leaking oil, I think), fixed the oil leaks at the cam seal and put on some beautiful 31x10.5 Bighorns. Very nice, looked sharp, and did what I asked it to do. Just sold it this last week because of fuel prices. Sorry to see the 14-15 mpg in town. 18-19 on the highway was okay. At $4/gal. it was tough to justify.

