Used 1995 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Montero Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in White
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    174,553 miles

    $5,530

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    197,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 1995 Mitsubishi Montero

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Overall Consumer Rating
4.427 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (41%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Good value
monterofan,05/29/2011
I've only owned my 95 Montero for a year and have been quite satisfied. I really appreciated the roomy interior, the fold up rear seats, and the low-end torque. It climbed steep muddy hills like crazy. It was bit top heavy so you didn't want to get too sideways with it but it definitely earned its keep off-road. I put on a new timing belt, new alternator (fouled from leaking oil, I think), fixed the oil leaks at the cam seal and put on some beautiful 31x10.5 Bighorns. Very nice, looked sharp, and did what I asked it to do. Just sold it this last week because of fuel prices. Sorry to see the 14-15 mpg in town. 18-19 on the highway was okay. At $4/gal. it was tough to justify.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Montero
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to