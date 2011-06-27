Used 1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.2 in.
Maximum payload5350.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cambridge Red/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl
  • Cambridge Red Pearl
  • Solano Black P/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • New Zealand Green Pearl/Sudan Beige Metallic
  • New Zealand Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
