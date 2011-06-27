Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant GS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.0/429.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|125 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|135 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|183.9 in.
|Curb weight
|2799 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
Related Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant GS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles