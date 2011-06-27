Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews
Mitsubish Eclipse
This car was listed as an automatic but it's a stick shift. It made a horrible noise when I was driving it and the salesman said they'd have the shop look at it. Although listed with blue tooth, there is no blue tooth. Although listed with a sun roof, there was no sun roof. The stick shift's numbers were all rubbed off. The salesman suggested I write them back on. The car looked well enough cosmetically. Just minor dings and scratches. It was just ok, nothing special. The price was listed at one price and I was going to buy it buy they added on over $2000. for I don't remember what. Bringing the price well over the original price. When I told them that the price was listed much lower they gave me excuses but refused to lower it so I passed on it. As I told them, it was a stick shift, when I wanted automatic, there was no blue tooth, so I'd have to change out the radio. And the car was nothing special to purchase it at the price they wanted. So I passed.
slow, heavy, cheap interior materials, gas guzzler
do NOT buy this car unless you are a short female. the seats hurt you spinal cord, neck and hips like a mother-fkr! I regret purchasing this car. The looks are great don't get me wrong but the power is horrid with the 4cyl. Everything in the car is ghetto-cheap plastic. What was Mitsubishi thinking???????? My spinal cord hurts now as I type this in my home. The car has destroyed my body. I've seen chiropractors, acupuncturist galore... I have owned the car 5 years and planning on buying an SUV just so my body can heal! I'm really heartbroken w/Mitsubishi. The End. Ps. If you do buy one make sure it's 6cyl and please be short or your body WILL suffer!
Fun little car
Actually my daughter purchased this car back in November, and I love it. The 4 cylinder motor isn't the fastest car on the road but it is really fun to drive. The sound system rocks and the heated seats are nice to have this winter. With a 10 inch bass cannon behind the back seat, the neighbors here us when we come and go. Lots of nice features with this car. Cannot comment on long term dependability since our 2012 has only 35,000 miles, but we love it so far.
