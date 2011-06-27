Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/495.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Accessory Cargo Protection Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory All Weather Floor Mats (2)yes
Accessory I-Pod Adapteryes
Accessory Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Exterior Options
Premium Paint Chargeyes
Accessory Mudguardsyes
Accessory Sport Aero Kityes
Accessory Rear Wing Spoileryes
Accessory Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Length180.4 in.
Curb weight3377 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height53.2 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Pearl
  • Rave Red
  • Northstar White
  • Kalapana Black
  • Sunset Pearlescent
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
