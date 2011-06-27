  1. Home
Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Eclipse Spyder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,349
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
210 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
power antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.5 in.
Rear leg room29.4 in.
Rear shoulder room42.2 in.
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Gross weight4112 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.2 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height52.8 in.
EPA interior volume82.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • UV Blue Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Liquid Silver
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Machine Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Midnight
  • Sand Blast
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 45000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
