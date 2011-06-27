  1. Home
Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front leg room43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear leg room28.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northstar White
  • Saronno Red
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
