Used 2009 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews

Poor Reliability lorri636 , 02/19/2012 47 of 48 people found this review helpful I have a 2009 Cooper S with automatic transmission. It's a fun car to drive, but goes in to have work done about every 6 months. It's had multiple problems with misfiring, carbon build up, timing belt replaced at 24,000 miles, electronic sensor issues. I'll probably keep it until the warranty is up and then trade it. Will never buy a Mini again.

Piece of junk! Carol Forte , 09/07/2010 23 of 23 people found this review helpful The first year could be called the "honeymoon period". After that lookout! First of all the service dept is comprised of idiots. They will NOT listen to the customer and will look for any reason than the one the customer is complaining about to blame the issue on. My issue? Carbon deposits in the motor. Yes folks, this can happen to your "fun loving" MINI too - and probably will. 4 trips to MINI - 2 times with the engine light on and guess what? Carbon deposits aka "engine buildup". This issues starts to occur between 30- 40K. You will notice skipping in 1st gear, decreased performance, oddities, etc... and the run around from MINI. Good luck! I traded my little buggy of issues!

Great, Fun-to-Drive Car engender , 01/02/2013 36 of 37 people found this review helpful I have had some problems with carbon build up as mentioned in other reviews, but I have not had any other mechanical problems and I've never had to have my MINI towed. To prevent the carbon build up, I was told to use a gas additive every month and drive in a spirited manner every so often. With my MINI S, I often find myself driving in a spirited manner. The horsepower is great for merging onto an interstate or passing slower cars on single-lane roads. It's also great for weaving in and out of rush-hour traffic. The main drawback is the rough ride. I've hit potholes (and a ladder once) that have slammed my teeth together. However, the only damage done to the MINI was a broken headlight!

A TRUE MONEY PIT! Buy Anything Else..... Luther McKeehan , 11/27/2015 S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 44 of 46 people found this review helpful I have owned almost every type of car known to mankind and with one exception (67 Porsche 911 S) this is the worst car I've ever owned. Maintenance cost are through the roof, parts and labor extremely expensive. BMW sold the car with a long term KNOWN engineering defect (poor timing chain design) that has motors blowing up all over the world (ck the internet) at between 55k & 65k miles. While maintained to absolute factory standards, mine blew up at less than 30 mph with 60k. After fighting with the company for over 9 months (while I made car & insurance payments and had to acquire an additional vehicle) they only agreed to pay for the $11,000.00+ repairs after I recorded a series of conversations which proved I'd repeatedly been lied to and my attorney told them "fix it today or we file tomorrow!" The local dealership was super but BMW calls the shots. Although they finally did agree that it was a design issue in the end they refused to reimburse me for the towing and miscellaneous out of pocket cost which had been promised to me in every single conversation. BMW Corporation, in my humble opinion, is run by a bunch of crooks who sell cars with known defects and should be jailed. I will NEVER purchase nor recommend any BMW product. Also ask about the engine having to be completely torn down and shot sprayed with crushed walnut shells as part of regular maintenance cleaning because it is so poorly designed. I lost thousands of dollars on this car. They're cute and fun but don't walk....RUN AWAY FROM THIS LEMON!!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value