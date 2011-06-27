Used 2009 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews
Poor Reliability
I have a 2009 Cooper S with automatic transmission. It's a fun car to drive, but goes in to have work done about every 6 months. It's had multiple problems with misfiring, carbon build up, timing belt replaced at 24,000 miles, electronic sensor issues. I'll probably keep it until the warranty is up and then trade it. Will never buy a Mini again.
Piece of junk!
The first year could be called the "honeymoon period". After that lookout! First of all the service dept is comprised of idiots. They will NOT listen to the customer and will look for any reason than the one the customer is complaining about to blame the issue on. My issue? Carbon deposits in the motor. Yes folks, this can happen to your "fun loving" MINI too - and probably will. 4 trips to MINI - 2 times with the engine light on and guess what? Carbon deposits aka "engine buildup". This issues starts to occur between 30- 40K. You will notice skipping in 1st gear, decreased performance, oddities, etc... and the run around from MINI. Good luck! I traded my little buggy of issues!
Great, Fun-to-Drive Car
I have had some problems with carbon build up as mentioned in other reviews, but I have not had any other mechanical problems and I've never had to have my MINI towed. To prevent the carbon build up, I was told to use a gas additive every month and drive in a spirited manner every so often. With my MINI S, I often find myself driving in a spirited manner. The horsepower is great for merging onto an interstate or passing slower cars on single-lane roads. It's also great for weaving in and out of rush-hour traffic. The main drawback is the rough ride. I've hit potholes (and a ladder once) that have slammed my teeth together. However, the only damage done to the MINI was a broken headlight!
A TRUE MONEY PIT! Buy Anything Else.....
I have owned almost every type of car known to mankind and with one exception (67 Porsche 911 S) this is the worst car I've ever owned. Maintenance cost are through the roof, parts and labor extremely expensive. BMW sold the car with a long term KNOWN engineering defect (poor timing chain design) that has motors blowing up all over the world (ck the internet) at between 55k & 65k miles. While maintained to absolute factory standards, mine blew up at less than 30 mph with 60k. After fighting with the company for over 9 months (while I made car & insurance payments and had to acquire an additional vehicle) they only agreed to pay for the $11,000.00+ repairs after I recorded a series of conversations which proved I'd repeatedly been lied to and my attorney told them "fix it today or we file tomorrow!" The local dealership was super but BMW calls the shots. Although they finally did agree that it was a design issue in the end they refused to reimburse me for the towing and miscellaneous out of pocket cost which had been promised to me in every single conversation. BMW Corporation, in my humble opinion, is run by a bunch of crooks who sell cars with known defects and should be jailed. I will NEVER purchase nor recommend any BMW product. Also ask about the engine having to be completely torn down and shot sprayed with crushed walnut shells as part of regular maintenance cleaning because it is so poorly designed. I lost thousands of dollars on this car. They're cute and fun but don't walk....RUN AWAY FROM THIS LEMON!!!!!!
"Frequent Flyer" to the dealer service department!
PLAIN AND SIMPLE-- JUST DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE !!!Bought it at Car Max in Whitemarsh, Md. 11/23/2014. Knowing it was a BMW product , and major repairs would be costly, we purchased the extended Warranty package for $4,600. And, we are so glad we did that! From 11/23/2014-10/16/2015 our 2009 Mini was back to Car Max for repairs 5 different times (variable inlet control valve; thermostat housing unit; $1,700 for the radio which controls half the instrumentation on the dashboard). Fortunately, all were covered by the extended Warranty, except the $150 deductible we had to pay out each time. Most recently, 12/23/16, check engine light on again. Stalling out problems & loss of heat from the heater. This time we took it to a Mini dealer in Towson, Md. They were open Xmas eve!! so we dropped it off & got a loaner vehicle. They just called us this morning, 12/28/16 with the diagnosis: Bad timing chain; excentric shaft; valve cover & cracked front strut mounts!! Total cost= $4,946.97. Extended Warranty is paying $4,676.97. We have owned this car for just 25 months; driven 21,000 miles; had the oil changed 4 times & it's been for major service repairs now 6 times !!! So, if you just have to have a Mini, and you buy a used one, just bite the bullet & purchase the extended Warranty--NOT an Extended Service Contract--the Extended Warranty. Because you will certainly need it !!
Related Used 2009 MINI Cooper info
