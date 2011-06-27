Used 2012 MINI Cooper Coupe Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive
This is a very small car that is fun to drive. I've had my 2012 since late 2011. The Laguna Green color I have was not in production for long so having a rare color is kind of fun. The MINI Connected system works pretty well even without an iPhone you get a fair amount of functionality and the center screen is very nice. The Bluetooth audio streaming works well with my the phones I've tried it with. The USB input also works well if you put mp3s onto a memory stick. My car has the HK sound system which sounds very good. What I've loved best about this car is parking it in the city. I've squeezed it into some really tiny spots on the street. The handling is great as well and the steering feel is strong. Even the base Cooper Coupe has plenty of power for a normal driver. I've never had any issue with respect to accelerating when necessary. The boot is fairly large for a MINI and there are some interesting little storage areas as well. The ride can be a little harsh on rough roads given the small wheelbase, but on good roads the ride quality is quite nice. The sport seats are very comfortable and supportive.
Fun to drive, fits in small parking places, good mpg, great power, great manual shifter
Fun to drive, fits in small parking places, good mpg, great power, great manual shifter
