Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Cooper Clubman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,650
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,650
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packyes
Fully Loadedyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,650
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,650
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,650
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Power Front Seatsyes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Interior Color Satellite Grayyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Split Fold-Down-Rear Seatyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,650
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Panoramic Moonroofyes
18" Black Star Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
19" JCW Course Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Silver Vent Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Roof Railsyes
LED Headlightsyes
17" Black Net Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
18" Silver Star Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
18" John Cooper Works Grip Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Rear Fog Lightsyes
Badge Deletionyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Maximum cargo capacity47.9 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight3235 lbs.
Gross weight4260 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Exterior Colors
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Pure Burgundy Metallic
  • Digital Blue Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Blazing Red Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
Interior Colors
  • Pure Burgundy Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black Cord, leather/cloth
  • Indigo Blue Chesterfield, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,650
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,650
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
