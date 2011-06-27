2019 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$170,750
Compare dealer price quotes
Amazing
Angel Ruiz, 07/10/2019
S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
I dreamt of owning a car like this and I worked hard to get it and it is worth it it’s amazing and sooo comfortable
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
