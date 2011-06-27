Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
M-Class SUV
ML 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,438*
Total Cash Price
$23,332
ML 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,627*
Total Cash Price
$23,799
ML 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$81,430*
Total Cash Price
$31,965
ML 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$83,808*
Total Cash Price
$32,898
ML 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$82,024*
Total Cash Price
$32,198
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 M-Class SUV ML 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$3,440
|$1,726
|$264
|$3,304
|$4,244
|$12,978
|Repairs
|$1,634
|$1,747
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$2,183
|$9,473
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,265
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,009
|$747
|$467
|$169
|$3,647
|Depreciation
|$5,656
|$2,972
|$2,539
|$2,164
|$1,846
|$15,177
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,398
|$10,742
|$8,818
|$11,448
|$12,032
|$59,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 M-Class SUV ML 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$3,509
|$1,761
|$269
|$3,370
|$4,329
|$13,238
|Repairs
|$1,667
|$1,782
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$2,227
|$9,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,290
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,280
|$1,029
|$762
|$476
|$172
|$3,720
|Depreciation
|$5,769
|$3,031
|$2,590
|$2,207
|$1,883
|$15,481
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,726
|$10,957
|$8,994
|$11,677
|$12,273
|$60,627
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 M-Class SUV ML 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,377
|$1,418
|$1,460
|$6,888
|Maintenance
|$4,713
|$2,365
|$362
|$4,526
|$5,814
|$17,780
|Repairs
|$2,239
|$2,393
|$2,578
|$2,777
|$2,991
|$12,978
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,733
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,985
|Financing
|$1,719
|$1,382
|$1,023
|$640
|$232
|$4,996
|Depreciation
|$7,749
|$4,072
|$3,478
|$2,965
|$2,529
|$20,792
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,465
|$14,717
|$12,081
|$15,684
|$16,484
|$81,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 M-Class SUV ML 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$1,417
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$7,089
|Maintenance
|$4,850
|$2,434
|$372
|$4,659
|$5,984
|$18,299
|Repairs
|$2,304
|$2,463
|$2,654
|$2,858
|$3,078
|$13,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,784
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,043
|Financing
|$1,770
|$1,423
|$1,053
|$658
|$238
|$5,142
|Depreciation
|$7,975
|$4,191
|$3,580
|$3,051
|$2,603
|$21,400
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,121
|$15,146
|$12,433
|$16,142
|$16,965
|$83,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 M-Class SUV ML 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,307
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$6,939
|Maintenance
|$4,747
|$2,382
|$364
|$4,560
|$5,857
|$17,910
|Repairs
|$2,255
|$2,411
|$2,597
|$2,797
|$3,013
|$13,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,746
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,000
|Financing
|$1,732
|$1,392
|$1,031
|$644
|$233
|$5,033
|Depreciation
|$7,805
|$4,101
|$3,504
|$2,986
|$2,547
|$20,944
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,629
|$14,824
|$12,169
|$15,798
|$16,604
|$82,024
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 M-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Virginia is:not available
