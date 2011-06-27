  1. Home
Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

Very safe & Solid SUV

pkvoss, 12/08/2010
51 of 53 people found this review helpful

This is a very safe and solid SUV, while it may lack some bells and whistles; it has all that it needs to be a solid SUV. Ive owned 4 of these, 1998 ML 320 2000 ML 320, 2001 ML 430, and 2002 ML 500. It was my wifes vehicle, I bought this for her to keep her safe, and when a new safety feature was released I traded in the previous one for a new one (stability control, curtain airbags) I lost her to cancer at 31 years old. So now I keep her ML500 in the garage all waxed and clean. Some people complain about that the tires and or brakes wear out around 20k miles, Ive experienced this too, but keep in mind that this SUV is almost 5,000 pounds, twice as heavy as an average sedan.

Report Abuse

King of the SUV world

Joe Mathai, 02/02/2002
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

My new ML500 is in one word, AWESOME. Its roomy, incredibly fast and stops on a dime. I did have a squeaky, rear hatch latch that was promptly fixed by the dealer. The ML 500 costs less than a smaller, slower BMW X5 which does not offer TeleAid or remote mechanical telemetry, standard on the Benz. I feel safe and secure driving the ML500 which feels just like the S500 in terms of ride quality. Its a true Benz and turns heads everywhere

Report Abuse

2002 Mercedes ML-320

Alan Lawson, 04/13/2016
ML320 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
32 of 34 people found this review helpful

I bought this car back in 2012 for $7100 I believe it was actually worth somewhere around 9 or 10 grand but could be wrong but lets get down to the point...bought this car with 120,000 or so miles on it. Never had to work on this car all I ever did was kept my oil changed at every 5-7 thousand miles but calls for every 10k. I did have to replace an alternator and upper control arms due to worn out ball joints but that's normal for a car this old, the driving, handling and comfort of this car I loved it. I even drove this car on solid ice and didn't no it untill I parked and stepped out to feel the ground in solid ice. This has been the best car I ever owned and actually thinking about buying another one due to, I lost this car after my wife hit a telephone head on cause she dropped her drink in her lap and took her eyes off the road. Now this thing was built for safety and I'm still shocked at how tough this thing was, she walked away without a scratch or bruise. And most cars windshields crack or even bust after hitting a telephone pole at 70mph. This windshield did not. This thing is a safe and reliable car all in one. And that's one of the biggest reasons why I am considering buying another one just like it. You cannot go wrong with the ml320 wished I still had her sitting in my driveway

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car!

Tina, 06/02/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

8 years- the car looks brand new. Leather in a perfect condition. All electronics work great! Never had any problems with the car. Fun to drive! I love it.

Report Abuse

Does the trick!!

richie353, 04/11/2012
25 of 28 people found this review helpful

I purchased a new 2001 ML 320 and kept it for a year and spent the greater part of that year camped at the dealer with the myriad of problems. Things like I could not go more than 2 weeks w/o a headlight bulb on either side blowing or strange sounds coming from the undercarriage or leaks each time it rained, etc. My first MB had been a 1961 220S and was a fantastic vehicle so I knew what a MB was supposed to be! I became very vocal whenever I had to be there for another issue with the 2001 and either the dealer was going to give in or MB itself. I was finally offered a 2002 ML500 which had over 5000 changes made and 200,000 great miles have passed. No major problems, just normal things.

Report Abuse
