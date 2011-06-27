  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Life rejuvenation

Adatia, 02/09/2020
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Sweet power and awesome COUPE bodywork. Get all the adaptive options.... Real real drive

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
