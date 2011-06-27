Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GL-Class GL 63 AMG
GL 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$73,127*
Total Cash Price
$36,345
GL-Class SUV
GL 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$101,087*
Total Cash Price
$50,241
GL 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$71,693*
Total Cash Price
$35,632
GL-Class Diesel
GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$98,219*
Total Cash Price
$48,816
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GL-Class GL 63 AMG GL 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$5,942
|Maintenance
|$4,236
|$1,406
|$974
|$1,624
|$4,499
|$12,739
|Repairs
|$1,835
|$1,964
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$2,453
|$10,649
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,942
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,130
|Financing
|$1,954
|$1,572
|$1,164
|$728
|$263
|$5,681
|Depreciation
|$8,453
|$4,874
|$4,165
|$3,548
|$3,028
|$24,067
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,784
|$13,326
|$12,036
|$11,902
|$14,078
|$73,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GL-Class SUV GL 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$1,741
|$8,213
|Maintenance
|$5,856
|$1,943
|$1,347
|$2,245
|$6,220
|$17,609
|Repairs
|$2,537
|$2,714
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$3,391
|$14,720
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,685
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,944
|Financing
|$2,702
|$2,173
|$1,609
|$1,007
|$364
|$7,854
|Depreciation
|$11,685
|$6,737
|$5,757
|$4,904
|$4,186
|$33,269
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,113
|$18,422
|$16,638
|$16,453
|$19,461
|$101,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GL-Class SUV GL 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$4,153
|$1,378
|$955
|$1,592
|$4,411
|$12,489
|Repairs
|$1,799
|$1,925
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$2,405
|$10,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,088
|Financing
|$1,916
|$1,541
|$1,141
|$714
|$258
|$5,570
|Depreciation
|$8,287
|$4,778
|$4,083
|$3,478
|$2,969
|$23,595
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,357
|$13,065
|$11,800
|$11,669
|$13,802
|$71,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GL-Class Diesel GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,503
|$1,548
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,980
|Maintenance
|$5,690
|$1,888
|$1,308
|$2,181
|$6,043
|$17,110
|Repairs
|$2,465
|$2,637
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$3,295
|$14,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,608
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,861
|Financing
|$2,625
|$2,111
|$1,563
|$978
|$353
|$7,631
|Depreciation
|$11,353
|$6,546
|$5,594
|$4,765
|$4,068
|$32,325
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,259
|$17,899
|$16,166
|$15,987
|$18,909
|$98,219
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 GL-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
