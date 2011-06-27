Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLA-Class Sedan
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,945*
Total Cash Price
$21,222
AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$48,904*
Total Cash Price
$21,646
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$65,685*
Total Cash Price
$29,074
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$2,794
|$1,639
|$1,697
|$403
|$3,453
|$9,986
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,151
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,315
|Financing
|$1,141
|$918
|$680
|$425
|$153
|$3,317
|Depreciation
|$4,753
|$2,118
|$1,864
|$1,652
|$1,483
|$11,870
|Fuel
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$7,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,733
|$8,790
|$8,559
|$7,013
|$9,850
|$47,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 CLA-Class Sedan AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$4,911
|Maintenance
|$2,850
|$1,672
|$1,731
|$411
|$3,522
|$10,186
|Repairs
|$1,624
|$1,737
|$1,872
|$2,017
|$2,172
|$9,421
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,174
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,341
|Financing
|$1,164
|$936
|$694
|$434
|$156
|$3,383
|Depreciation
|$4,848
|$2,160
|$1,901
|$1,685
|$1,513
|$12,107
|Fuel
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$7,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,008
|$8,966
|$8,730
|$7,153
|$10,047
|$48,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$6,597
|Maintenance
|$3,828
|$2,245
|$2,325
|$552
|$4,731
|$13,681
|Repairs
|$2,181
|$2,333
|$2,514
|$2,708
|$2,917
|$12,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,577
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,563
|$1,258
|$932
|$582
|$210
|$4,544
|Depreciation
|$6,512
|$2,902
|$2,554
|$2,263
|$2,032
|$16,262
|Fuel
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$2,151
|$10,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,814
|$12,042
|$11,726
|$9,608
|$13,495
|$65,685
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
