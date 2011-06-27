Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews

Raj Pagarani , 11/18/2019 CL550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned my MB CL550 for 4 years and one month now, and boy has it been a dream car that I still look forward to driving every single day! This is my 5th Mercedes, and I am so glad that I did not wait to purchase the S class coupe. It was a tough decision to go with the CL during its final production year; however, it was the right thing to do for me. I am a proud owner of a truly master vehicle in both elegance, luxury and sporty. Over the moon happy!