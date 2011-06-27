2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
C-Class Coupe
C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$80,523*
Total Cash Price
$59,714
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,127*
Total Cash Price
$45,330
AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$69,943*
Total Cash Price
$51,869
C-Class Convertible
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$82,874*
Total Cash Price
$61,458
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$81,111*
Total Cash Price
$60,150
AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,776*
Total Cash Price
$43,587
AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,303*
Total Cash Price
$46,202
C-Class Sedan
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,952*
Total Cash Price
$44,459
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,776*
Total Cash Price
$43,587
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,584*
Total Cash Price
$57,535
C-Class AMG C 43
AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,417*
Total Cash Price
$49,253
AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$72,882*
Total Cash Price
$54,048
C-Class AMG C 63
AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$85,225*
Total Cash Price
$63,201
AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$76,409*
Total Cash Price
$56,663
AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$72,882*
Total Cash Price
$54,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Coupe C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,370
|$1,418
|$1,467
|$1,519
|$7,098
|Maintenance
|$411
|$1,543
|$995
|$3,988
|$3,318
|$10,254
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,447
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,672
|Financing
|$3,211
|$2,582
|$1,913
|$1,196
|$432
|$9,334
|Depreciation
|$14,860
|$6,077
|$4,966
|$5,568
|$4,862
|$36,334
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,301
|$13,738
|$11,522
|$16,071
|$14,891
|$80,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Coupe C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$5,388
|Maintenance
|$312
|$1,171
|$755
|$3,027
|$2,519
|$7,784
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,857
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,028
|Financing
|$2,438
|$1,960
|$1,452
|$908
|$328
|$7,086
|Depreciation
|$11,281
|$4,613
|$3,770
|$4,227
|$3,691
|$27,582
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,448
|$10,429
|$8,746
|$12,200
|$11,304
|$61,127
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Coupe AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,190
|$1,232
|$1,274
|$1,320
|$6,165
|Maintenance
|$357
|$1,340
|$864
|$3,464
|$2,882
|$8,907
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,353
|$2,083
|$3,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,125
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,321
|Financing
|$2,789
|$2,243
|$1,661
|$1,039
|$375
|$8,107
|Depreciation
|$12,908
|$5,279
|$4,314
|$4,836
|$4,223
|$31,560
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,889
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,108
|$11,933
|$10,008
|$13,960
|$12,934
|$69,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Convertible C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,410
|$1,459
|$1,510
|$1,564
|$7,305
|Maintenance
|$423
|$1,588
|$1,024
|$4,105
|$3,415
|$10,554
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,518
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,750
|Financing
|$3,305
|$2,658
|$1,968
|$1,231
|$444
|$9,606
|Depreciation
|$15,294
|$6,255
|$5,111
|$5,730
|$5,004
|$37,395
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,011
|$14,139
|$11,858
|$16,541
|$15,325
|$82,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Convertible C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,333
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$1,478
|$1,530
|$7,150
|Maintenance
|$414
|$1,554
|$1,002
|$4,017
|$3,342
|$10,329
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,569
|$2,415
|$3,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,465
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,691
|Financing
|$3,235
|$2,601
|$1,926
|$1,205
|$435
|$9,402
|Depreciation
|$14,969
|$6,122
|$5,003
|$5,608
|$4,898
|$36,599
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,478
|$13,839
|$11,606
|$16,189
|$14,999
|$81,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Convertible AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$5,181
|Maintenance
|$300
|$1,126
|$726
|$2,911
|$2,422
|$7,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,950
|Financing
|$2,344
|$1,885
|$1,396
|$873
|$315
|$6,813
|Depreciation
|$10,847
|$4,436
|$3,625
|$4,064
|$3,549
|$26,521
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,738
|$10,028
|$8,410
|$11,731
|$10,869
|$58,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,176
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$318
|$1,194
|$770
|$3,086
|$2,567
|$7,934
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,205
|$1,855
|$3,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,893
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,067
|Financing
|$2,485
|$1,998
|$1,480
|$925
|$334
|$7,222
|Depreciation
|$11,498
|$4,702
|$3,843
|$4,308
|$3,762
|$28,112
|Fuel
|$1,585
|$1,632
|$1,682
|$1,732
|$1,784
|$8,415
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,802
|$10,630
|$8,915
|$12,435
|$11,521
|$62,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Sedan C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$5,285
|Maintenance
|$306
|$1,149
|$741
|$2,969
|$2,470
|$7,635
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,822
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,989
|Financing
|$2,391
|$1,923
|$1,424
|$890
|$321
|$6,949
|Depreciation
|$11,064
|$4,525
|$3,698
|$4,145
|$3,620
|$27,051
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,093
|$10,229
|$8,578
|$11,966
|$11,086
|$59,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Sedan C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$5,181
|Maintenance
|$300
|$1,126
|$726
|$2,911
|$2,422
|$7,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,950
|Financing
|$2,344
|$1,885
|$1,396
|$873
|$315
|$6,813
|Depreciation
|$10,847
|$4,436
|$3,625
|$4,064
|$3,549
|$26,521
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,738
|$10,028
|$8,410
|$11,731
|$10,869
|$58,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class Sedan AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,320
|$1,366
|$1,414
|$1,464
|$6,839
|Maintenance
|$396
|$1,486
|$958
|$3,843
|$3,197
|$9,880
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,501
|$2,310
|$3,811
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,358
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,574
|Financing
|$3,094
|$2,488
|$1,843
|$1,152
|$416
|$8,993
|Depreciation
|$14,318
|$5,856
|$4,785
|$5,364
|$4,685
|$35,008
|Fuel
|$1,973
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$10,479
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,414
|$13,237
|$11,101
|$15,485
|$14,347
|$77,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,210
|$1,253
|$5,855
|Maintenance
|$339
|$1,272
|$820
|$3,289
|$2,737
|$8,458
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,285
|$1,977
|$3,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,018
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,204
|Financing
|$2,649
|$2,130
|$1,577
|$986
|$356
|$7,699
|Depreciation
|$12,257
|$5,013
|$4,096
|$4,592
|$4,010
|$29,969
|Fuel
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$8,971
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,044
|$11,332
|$9,503
|$13,256
|$12,282
|$66,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,240
|$1,283
|$1,328
|$1,375
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$372
|$1,396
|$900
|$3,610
|$3,003
|$9,281
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,410
|$2,170
|$3,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,215
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,418
|Financing
|$2,907
|$2,337
|$1,731
|$1,083
|$391
|$8,448
|Depreciation
|$13,450
|$5,501
|$4,495
|$5,039
|$4,401
|$32,886
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,995
|$12,435
|$10,428
|$14,546
|$13,478
|$72,882
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class AMG C 63 AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,450
|$1,501
|$1,553
|$1,608
|$7,512
|Maintenance
|$435
|$1,633
|$1,053
|$4,221
|$3,512
|$10,853
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,649
|$2,538
|$4,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,590
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,828
|Financing
|$3,399
|$2,733
|$2,024
|$1,266
|$457
|$9,879
|Depreciation
|$15,728
|$6,432
|$5,256
|$5,893
|$5,146
|$38,455
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,233
|$2,301
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$11,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,720
|$14,541
|$12,195
|$17,010
|$15,760
|$85,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class AMG C 63 AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,300
|$1,346
|$1,392
|$1,442
|$6,735
|Maintenance
|$390
|$1,464
|$944
|$3,784
|$3,149
|$9,731
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,478
|$2,275
|$3,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,322
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$2,535
|Financing
|$3,047
|$2,451
|$1,815
|$1,135
|$410
|$8,857
|Depreciation
|$14,101
|$5,767
|$4,713
|$5,283
|$4,614
|$34,477
|Fuel
|$1,944
|$2,002
|$2,063
|$2,124
|$2,188
|$10,321
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,059
|$13,036
|$10,933
|$15,250
|$14,130
|$76,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 C-Class AMG C 63 AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,240
|$1,283
|$1,328
|$1,375
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$372
|$1,396
|$900
|$3,610
|$3,003
|$9,281
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,410
|$2,170
|$3,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,215
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,418
|Financing
|$2,907
|$2,337
|$1,731
|$1,083
|$391
|$8,448
|Depreciation
|$13,450
|$5,501
|$4,495
|$5,039
|$4,401
|$32,886
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,995
|$12,435
|$10,428
|$14,546
|$13,478
|$72,882
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 C-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Virginia is:not available
