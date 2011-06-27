2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
C-Class Coupe
C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$63,448*
Total Cash Price
$45,078
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$87,708*
Total Cash Price
$62,314
AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$82,109*
Total Cash Price
$58,336
AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$80,865*
Total Cash Price
$57,452
C-Class Sedan
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,204*
Total Cash Price
$44,194
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,692*
Total Cash Price
$45,962
AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$74,023*
Total Cash Price
$52,591
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,133*
Total Cash Price
$54,801
C-Class Convertible
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$85,219*
Total Cash Price
$60,546
C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$85,842*
Total Cash Price
$60,988
AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$90,196*
Total Cash Price
$64,081
AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$70,291*
Total Cash Price
$49,939
C-Class AMG C 43
AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,204*
Total Cash Price
$44,194
AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,133*
Total Cash Price
$54,801
AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,936*
Total Cash Price
$46,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Coupe C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$5,285
|Maintenance
|$306
|$1,149
|$741
|$2,969
|$2,470
|$7,635
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,846
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,013
|Financing
|$2,425
|$1,949
|$1,443
|$903
|$326
|$7,046
|Depreciation
|$14,176
|$4,516
|$3,688
|$4,133
|$3,611
|$30,124
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,320
|$10,305
|$8,649
|$12,028
|$11,147
|$63,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Coupe C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,410
|$1,459
|$1,510
|$1,564
|$7,305
|Maintenance
|$423
|$1,588
|$1,024
|$4,105
|$3,415
|$10,554
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,552
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,783
|Financing
|$3,352
|$2,695
|$1,995
|$1,248
|$451
|$9,740
|Depreciation
|$19,596
|$6,242
|$5,099
|$5,713
|$4,991
|$41,642
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,472
|$14,245
|$11,955
|$16,627
|$15,408
|$87,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Coupe AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,320
|$1,366
|$1,414
|$1,464
|$6,839
|Maintenance
|$396
|$1,486
|$958
|$3,843
|$3,197
|$9,880
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,501
|$2,310
|$3,811
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,389
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,606
|Financing
|$3,138
|$2,523
|$1,868
|$1,168
|$422
|$9,119
|Depreciation
|$18,345
|$5,844
|$4,773
|$5,349
|$4,673
|$38,984
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,591
|$13,336
|$11,192
|$15,565
|$14,425
|$82,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Coupe AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,300
|$1,346
|$1,392
|$1,442
|$6,735
|Maintenance
|$390
|$1,464
|$944
|$3,784
|$3,149
|$9,731
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,478
|$2,275
|$3,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,353
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$2,566
|Financing
|$3,090
|$2,484
|$1,840
|$1,151
|$416
|$8,980
|Depreciation
|$18,067
|$5,755
|$4,701
|$5,268
|$4,602
|$38,393
|Fuel
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$2,140
|$2,204
|$2,270
|$10,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,173
|$13,134
|$11,023
|$15,330
|$14,206
|$80,865
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Sedan C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$5,181
|Maintenance
|$300
|$1,126
|$726
|$2,911
|$2,422
|$7,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,810
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,974
|Financing
|$2,377
|$1,911
|$1,415
|$885
|$320
|$6,908
|Depreciation
|$13,898
|$4,427
|$3,616
|$4,052
|$3,540
|$29,533
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,902
|$10,103
|$8,479
|$11,792
|$10,928
|$62,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Sedan C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,040
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$5,388
|Maintenance
|$312
|$1,171
|$755
|$3,027
|$2,519
|$7,784
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,882
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,053
|Financing
|$2,472
|$1,987
|$1,472
|$920
|$333
|$7,184
|Depreciation
|$14,454
|$4,604
|$3,761
|$4,214
|$3,682
|$30,714
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,738
|$10,507
|$8,818
|$12,264
|$11,365
|$64,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Sedan AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,190
|$1,232
|$1,274
|$1,320
|$6,165
|Maintenance
|$357
|$1,340
|$864
|$3,464
|$2,882
|$8,907
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,353
|$2,083
|$3,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,154
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,349
|Financing
|$2,829
|$2,274
|$1,684
|$1,053
|$381
|$8,221
|Depreciation
|$16,539
|$5,268
|$4,303
|$4,822
|$4,213
|$35,144
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,873
|$12,023
|$10,090
|$14,032
|$13,004
|$74,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Sedan AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,240
|$1,283
|$1,328
|$1,375
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$372
|$1,396
|$900
|$3,610
|$3,003
|$9,281
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,410
|$2,170
|$3,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,244
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,448
|Financing
|$2,947
|$2,370
|$1,755
|$1,097
|$397
|$8,566
|Depreciation
|$17,234
|$5,489
|$4,484
|$5,024
|$4,390
|$36,621
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,918
|$12,528
|$10,514
|$14,622
|$13,551
|$77,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Convertible C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,370
|$1,418
|$1,467
|$1,519
|$7,098
|Maintenance
|$411
|$1,543
|$995
|$3,988
|$3,318
|$10,254
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,480
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,704
|Financing
|$3,256
|$2,618
|$1,939
|$1,212
|$438
|$9,464
|Depreciation
|$19,040
|$6,065
|$4,954
|$5,551
|$4,850
|$40,460
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,636
|$13,841
|$11,616
|$16,155
|$14,971
|$85,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Convertible C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,333
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$1,478
|$1,530
|$7,150
|Maintenance
|$414
|$1,554
|$1,002
|$4,017
|$3,342
|$10,329
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,569
|$2,415
|$3,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,498
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,724
|Financing
|$3,280
|$2,637
|$1,953
|$1,221
|$442
|$9,533
|Depreciation
|$19,179
|$6,109
|$4,990
|$5,592
|$4,885
|$40,756
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,845
|$13,942
|$11,701
|$16,273
|$15,081
|$85,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,450
|$1,501
|$1,553
|$1,608
|$7,512
|Maintenance
|$435
|$1,633
|$1,053
|$4,221
|$3,512
|$10,853
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,649
|$2,538
|$4,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,625
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,862
|Financing
|$3,447
|$2,771
|$2,052
|$1,283
|$464
|$10,017
|Depreciation
|$20,152
|$6,419
|$5,243
|$5,875
|$5,133
|$42,823
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,308
|$14,649
|$12,295
|$17,098
|$15,846
|$90,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,210
|$1,253
|$5,855
|Maintenance
|$339
|$1,272
|$820
|$3,289
|$2,737
|$8,458
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,285
|$1,977
|$3,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,045
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,231
|Financing
|$2,686
|$2,159
|$1,599
|$1,000
|$362
|$7,806
|Depreciation
|$15,705
|$5,003
|$4,086
|$4,579
|$4,000
|$33,372
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,619
|$11,416
|$9,581
|$13,325
|$12,349
|$70,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$5,181
|Maintenance
|$300
|$1,126
|$726
|$2,911
|$2,422
|$7,485
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,810
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,974
|Financing
|$2,377
|$1,911
|$1,415
|$885
|$320
|$6,908
|Depreciation
|$13,898
|$4,427
|$3,616
|$4,052
|$3,540
|$29,533
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,902
|$10,103
|$8,479
|$11,792
|$10,928
|$62,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,240
|$1,283
|$1,328
|$1,375
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$372
|$1,396
|$900
|$3,610
|$3,003
|$9,281
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,410
|$2,170
|$3,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,244
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,448
|Financing
|$2,947
|$2,370
|$1,755
|$1,097
|$397
|$8,566
|Depreciation
|$17,234
|$5,489
|$4,484
|$5,024
|$4,390
|$36,621
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,918
|$12,528
|$10,514
|$14,622
|$13,551
|$77,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,176
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$318
|$1,194
|$770
|$3,086
|$2,567
|$7,934
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,205
|$1,855
|$3,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,919
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,092
|Financing
|$2,520
|$2,026
|$1,500
|$938
|$339
|$7,322
|Depreciation
|$14,732
|$4,693
|$3,833
|$4,295
|$3,752
|$31,305
|Fuel
|$1,644
|$1,694
|$1,745
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,730
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,156
|$10,709
|$8,988
|$12,500
|$11,584
|$65,936
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 C-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Virginia is:not available
