2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cost to Own

More about the 2019 C-Class

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

C-Class Coupe

C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$63,448*

Total Cash Price

$45,078

C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$87,708*

Total Cash Price

$62,314

AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$82,109*

Total Cash Price

$58,336

AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$80,865*

Total Cash Price

$57,452

C-Class Sedan

C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$62,204*

Total Cash Price

$44,194

C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$64,692*

Total Cash Price

$45,962

AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$74,023*

Total Cash Price

$52,591

AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$77,133*

Total Cash Price

$54,801

C-Class Convertible

C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$85,219*

Total Cash Price

$60,546

C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$85,842*

Total Cash Price

$60,988

AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$90,196*

Total Cash Price

$64,081

AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$70,291*

Total Cash Price

$49,939

C-Class AMG C 43

AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$62,204*

Total Cash Price

$44,194

AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$77,133*

Total Cash Price

$54,801

AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

True Cost to Own

$65,936*

Total Cash Price

$46,846

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Coupe C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$985$1,020$1,056$1,092$1,131$5,285
Maintenance$306$1,149$741$2,969$2,470$7,635
Repairs$0$0$0$1,160$1,785$2,945
Taxes & Fees$1,846$42$42$42$42$2,013
Financing$2,425$1,949$1,443$903$326$7,046
Depreciation$14,176$4,516$3,688$4,133$3,611$30,124
Fuel$1,582$1,630$1,679$1,729$1,781$8,401
True Cost to Own®$21,320$10,305$8,649$12,028$11,147$63,448

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Coupe C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,362$1,410$1,459$1,510$1,564$7,305
Maintenance$423$1,588$1,024$4,105$3,415$10,554
Repairs$0$0$0$1,603$2,468$4,071
Taxes & Fees$2,552$58$58$58$58$2,783
Financing$3,352$2,695$1,995$1,248$451$9,740
Depreciation$19,596$6,242$5,099$5,713$4,991$41,642
Fuel$2,187$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,613
True Cost to Own®$29,472$14,245$11,955$16,627$15,408$87,708

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Coupe AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,275$1,320$1,366$1,414$1,464$6,839
Maintenance$396$1,486$958$3,843$3,197$9,880
Repairs$0$0$0$1,501$2,310$3,811
Taxes & Fees$2,389$54$54$54$54$2,606
Financing$3,138$2,523$1,868$1,168$422$9,119
Depreciation$18,345$5,844$4,773$5,349$4,673$38,984
Fuel$2,047$2,109$2,173$2,237$2,305$10,872
True Cost to Own®$27,591$13,336$11,192$15,565$14,425$82,109

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Coupe AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,256$1,300$1,346$1,392$1,442$6,735
Maintenance$390$1,464$944$3,784$3,149$9,731
Repairs$0$0$0$1,478$2,275$3,753
Taxes & Fees$2,353$53$53$53$53$2,566
Financing$3,090$2,484$1,840$1,151$416$8,980
Depreciation$18,067$5,755$4,701$5,268$4,602$38,393
Fuel$2,016$2,077$2,140$2,204$2,270$10,707
True Cost to Own®$27,173$13,134$11,023$15,330$14,206$80,865
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$29,533

Taxes & Fees

$1,974

Financing

$6,908

Fuel

$8,236

Insurance

$5,181

Repairs

$2,887

Maintenance

$7,485

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Sedan C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$1,000$1,035$1,071$1,109$5,181
Maintenance$300$1,126$726$2,911$2,422$7,485
Repairs$0$0$0$1,137$1,750$2,887
Taxes & Fees$1,810$41$41$41$41$1,974
Financing$2,377$1,911$1,415$885$320$6,908
Depreciation$13,898$4,427$3,616$4,052$3,540$29,533
Fuel$1,551$1,598$1,646$1,695$1,746$8,236
True Cost to Own®$20,902$10,103$8,479$11,792$10,928$62,204

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Sedan C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,005$1,040$1,076$1,114$1,153$5,388
Maintenance$312$1,171$755$3,027$2,519$7,784
Repairs$0$0$0$1,182$1,820$3,002
Taxes & Fees$1,882$43$43$43$43$2,053
Financing$2,472$1,987$1,472$920$333$7,184
Depreciation$14,454$4,604$3,761$4,214$3,682$30,714
Fuel$1,613$1,662$1,712$1,763$1,816$8,565
True Cost to Own®$21,738$10,507$8,818$12,264$11,365$64,692

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Sedan AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,150$1,190$1,232$1,274$1,320$6,165
Maintenance$357$1,340$864$3,464$2,882$8,907
Repairs$0$0$0$1,353$2,083$3,436
Taxes & Fees$2,154$49$49$49$49$2,349
Financing$2,829$2,274$1,684$1,053$381$8,221
Depreciation$16,539$5,268$4,303$4,822$4,213$35,144
Fuel$1,846$1,902$1,959$2,017$2,078$9,801
True Cost to Own®$24,873$12,023$10,090$14,032$13,004$74,023

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Sedan AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,198$1,240$1,283$1,328$1,375$6,424
Maintenance$372$1,396$900$3,610$3,003$9,281
Repairs$0$0$0$1,410$2,170$3,580
Taxes & Fees$2,244$51$51$51$51$2,448
Financing$2,947$2,370$1,755$1,097$397$8,566
Depreciation$17,234$5,489$4,484$5,024$4,390$36,621
Fuel$1,923$1,982$2,041$2,102$2,165$10,213
True Cost to Own®$25,918$12,528$10,514$14,622$13,551$77,133

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Convertible C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,323$1,370$1,418$1,467$1,519$7,098
Maintenance$411$1,543$995$3,988$3,318$10,254
Repairs$0$0$0$1,558$2,398$3,955
Taxes & Fees$2,480$56$56$56$56$2,704
Financing$3,256$2,618$1,939$1,212$438$9,464
Depreciation$19,040$6,065$4,954$5,551$4,850$40,460
Fuel$2,125$2,189$2,255$2,322$2,392$11,283
True Cost to Own®$28,636$13,841$11,616$16,155$14,971$85,219

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Convertible C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,333$1,380$1,428$1,478$1,530$7,150
Maintenance$414$1,554$1,002$4,017$3,342$10,329
Repairs$0$0$0$1,569$2,415$3,984
Taxes & Fees$2,498$57$57$57$57$2,724
Financing$3,280$2,637$1,953$1,221$442$9,533
Depreciation$19,179$6,109$4,990$5,592$4,885$40,756
Fuel$2,140$2,205$2,271$2,339$2,409$11,366
True Cost to Own®$28,845$13,942$11,701$16,273$15,081$85,842

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,401$1,450$1,501$1,553$1,608$7,512
Maintenance$435$1,633$1,053$4,221$3,512$10,853
Repairs$0$0$0$1,649$2,538$4,186
Taxes & Fees$2,625$59$59$59$59$2,862
Financing$3,447$2,771$2,052$1,283$464$10,017
Depreciation$20,152$6,419$5,243$5,875$5,133$42,823
Fuel$2,249$2,317$2,387$2,458$2,532$11,942
True Cost to Own®$30,308$14,649$12,295$17,098$15,846$90,196

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class Convertible AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,092$1,130$1,170$1,210$1,253$5,855
Maintenance$339$1,272$820$3,289$2,737$8,458
Repairs$0$0$0$1,285$1,977$3,262
Taxes & Fees$2,045$46$46$46$46$2,231
Financing$2,686$2,159$1,599$1,000$362$7,806
Depreciation$15,705$5,003$4,086$4,579$4,000$33,372
Fuel$1,753$1,806$1,860$1,915$1,973$9,307
True Cost to Own®$23,619$11,416$9,581$13,325$12,349$70,291

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$966$1,000$1,035$1,071$1,109$5,181
Maintenance$300$1,126$726$2,911$2,422$7,485
Repairs$0$0$0$1,137$1,750$2,887
Taxes & Fees$1,810$41$41$41$41$1,974
Financing$2,377$1,911$1,415$885$320$6,908
Depreciation$13,898$4,427$3,616$4,052$3,540$29,533
Fuel$1,551$1,598$1,646$1,695$1,746$8,236
True Cost to Own®$20,902$10,103$8,479$11,792$10,928$62,204

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,198$1,240$1,283$1,328$1,375$6,424
Maintenance$372$1,396$900$3,610$3,003$9,281
Repairs$0$0$0$1,410$2,170$3,580
Taxes & Fees$2,244$51$51$51$51$2,448
Financing$2,947$2,370$1,755$1,097$397$8,566
Depreciation$17,234$5,489$4,484$5,024$4,390$36,621
Fuel$1,923$1,982$2,041$2,102$2,165$10,213
True Cost to Own®$25,918$12,528$10,514$14,622$13,551$77,133

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 C-Class AMG C 43 AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,024$1,060$1,097$1,135$1,176$5,492
Maintenance$318$1,194$770$3,086$2,567$7,934
Repairs$0$0$0$1,205$1,855$3,060
Taxes & Fees$1,919$43$43$43$43$2,092
Financing$2,520$2,026$1,500$938$339$7,322
Depreciation$14,732$4,693$3,833$4,295$3,752$31,305
Fuel$1,644$1,694$1,745$1,797$1,851$8,730
True Cost to Own®$22,156$10,709$8,988$12,500$11,584$65,936

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Virginia is:

not available
