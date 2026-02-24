2026 Mercedes-Benz SL

Price Range: $112,550 - $207,900

Mercedes-Benz SL Reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2026 Mercedes-Benz SL.

Helpful shopping links

Check a dealer's price

Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
Sample good price chart based on nearby salesSampleGreatGoodFairHigh
Graph shown is a sample only
Get started

Safety

Key safety features on the SL include:

  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Alarm
  • Tire Pressure Warning
  • Stability Control
  • Pre-collision safety system
  • Post-collision safety system

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz SL a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2026 SL both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the SL ranges from 3.9 to 7.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz SL. Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz SL reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz SL is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the SL. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the SL's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2026 Mercedes-Benz SL a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2026 Mercedes-Benz SL is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2026 SL is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2026 Mercedes-Benz SL?

The least-expensive 2026 Mercedes-Benz SL is the 2026 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG SL 43 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $112,550.

Other versions include:

  • AMG SL 43 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A) which starts at $112,550
  • AMG SL 55 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $145,250
  • AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $187,850
  • AMG SL 63 S E PERFORMANCE 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 9A) which starts at $207,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz SL?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz SL, the next question is, which SL model is right for you? SL variants include AMG SL 43 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 9A), AMG SL 55 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG SL 63 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG SL 63 S E PERFORMANCE 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 9A). For a full list of SL models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Edmunds Latest Mercedes-Benz SL News
These Are the Best Large SUVs You Can Buy in 2026
Tested: The 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon Trades Speed for Fun
These Are the Best Midsize SUVs for 2026
The Mercedes-AMG GLC Gets the Engine It Should've Had All Along

Related 2026 Mercedes-Benz SL info

Vehicle rankings by type

Research similar car reviews

Automotive News

All New Mercedes-Benz SLs for Sale

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top